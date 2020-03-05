USD/CHF closes in on 0.9500 amid risk aversion, USD weakness

  • US Dollar Index fails to build on Wednesday's recovery gains.
  • Major European equity indexes suffer heavy losses on flight to safety.
  • Coming up: Weekly Jobless Claims and Factory Orders data from US.

The USD/CHF came under renewed bearish pressure on Thursday and started to push lower toward the critical 0.9500 hande. Pressured by the broad-based USD weakness and the dismal market mood, the pair touched a daily low of 0.9523 and was last seen trading at 0.9532, down 0.37% on the day. 

The relief rally witnessed in global equity indexes on Wednesday following the Fed's emergency rate cut seems to have already faded away with investors shifting their focus to developments surrounding the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the global economy.

As of writing, European stock indexes were down more than 1% and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was erasing 8.3% on its way to yet another all-time low. Moreover, Wall Street's main indexes look to open the day deep in the negative territory to confirm the intense flight-to-safety.

Will Fed cut rates again in March?

Despite the Fed's 50 basis points rate cut on Tuesday, the CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are already pricing a 63.6% possibility of another 25 basis points rate cut on March 18th to weigh on the greenback. Ahead of the weekly Jobless Claims, fourth-quarter Unit Labor Costs and January Factory Orders data, the US Dollar Index is testing the 97 handle to keep the bearish pressure on the pair intact.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9534
Today Daily Change -0.0033
Today Daily Change % -0.34
Today daily open 0.9567
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9747
Daily SMA50 0.9719
Daily SMA100 0.9805
Daily SMA200 0.9842
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9598
Previous Daily Low 0.9532
Previous Weekly High 0.9816
Previous Weekly Low 0.9609
Previous Monthly High 0.9851
Previous Monthly Low 0.9609
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9573
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9557
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9533
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.95
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9468
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9599
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9631
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9665

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

