USD/CHF clings to multi-month high above 0.9250 as risk sentiment improves

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • USD/CHF halts the previous three session’s upside movement.
  • US dollar gains despite dovish Fed outlook and softer economic data.
  • Risk-on mood exerts pressure on the Swiss franc.

The appreciative move in the US dollar keeps USD/CHF mildly higher in the initial Asian trading hours. The pair moves in a narrow trading range in a less than 10-pips movement.

At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9256, up 0.01% for the day.

The US dollar index trades at 92.71 with 0.0%3 gains. Investors continued to digest Fed’s dovish and softer US economic data.

The US 10-year benchmark yields read at 1.3%, the lowest level since mid-February as Fed’s officials remained concerned about the uncertainty of the economic recovery.

Meanwhile, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic expresses his concern that renewed coronavirus infections due to the highly contagious Delta variant could slow down the economic recovery on falling consumer demands. The greenback remained unfazed by the comments.

It is worth noting that S&P Futures were trading at 4,347 with 0.08% losses.

On the other hand, the Swiss franc remains on the backfoot on improved market sentiment. However, a resurgence of corona cases in Asia-pacific and Europe benefited the safe-haven asset franc.

As for now, traders are waiting for the Swiss Unemployment Rate, US Initial Jobless Claim data to gauge the market sentiment.

USD/CHF additional levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9259
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 0.9256
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9156
Daily SMA50 0.9075
Daily SMA100 0.9153
Daily SMA200 0.9072
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9268
Previous Daily Low 0.9223
Previous Weekly High 0.9274
Previous Weekly Low 0.9167
Previous Monthly High 0.9262
Previous Monthly Low 0.8926
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9251
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.924
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.923
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9204
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9186
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9275
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9294
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.932

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bearish momentum intact below 1.1800

EUR/USD: Bearish momentum intact below 1.1800

EUR/USD makes efforts to make a recovery back to the $1.800 level on Thursday in the initial Asian trading hours. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction. MACD throws caution for aggressive buying bids.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Wednesday's Doji teases bulls around 1.3800

GBP/USD: Wednesday's Doji teases bulls around 1.3800

GBP/USD remains sidelined near 1.3800 amid Thursday’s Asian session, following a volatile day that marked a candlestick suggesting trend-reversal. The odds of the pair’s up-moves also benefit from the moves beyond 200-DMA, as well as inside the falling wedge bullish chart pattern.

GBP/USD News

Gold teases $1,800 on steady USD, risk-off mood

Gold teases $1,800 on steady USD, risk-off mood

Gold prices lack momentum and move with a familiar trading range on Thursday. XAU/USD traded at 3-week highs slightly above the $1,800 mark. Investor's risk appetite improves after FOMC minutes showed that Fed officials remained concerned about ...

Gold News

XLM price to experience déjà vu if Stellar breaks below $0.25

XLM price to experience déjà vu if Stellar breaks below $0.25

XLM price is nearing the latter stage of a symmetrical triangle pattern formed in response to the noteworthy oversold condition on the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI). As a continuation pattern, the probabilities are tilted towards a bearish resolution and potentially a new low for Stellar.

Read more

Central banks put OPEC and oil prices in the 'noise' basket

Central banks put OPEC and oil prices in the 'noise' basket

Everyone agrees the Fed minutes today will be the market mover, if we get one, and also that the discussion in the meeting did not focus on tapering or hikes despite the dot-plots pointing to them.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures