USD/CHF clings to modest gains, still below 0.9700 mark

- USD/CHF gains traction for the second straight session amid some follow-through USD buying.
- Improving risk sentiment undermined the CHF’s safe-haven demand and remained supportive.
The USD/CHF pair held on to its modest gains through the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 0.9680-85 region.
Following the previous session's intraday pullback from the 0.9700 mark, or one-week tops, the pair regained some positive traction on Thursday amid the prevailing bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar.
Despite the latest optimism over a steady trend down in the new coronavirus cases globally, investors remain concerned over the economic fallout from the pandemic and continued boosting the USD's status as the global reserve currency.
The market worries about an imminent global recession were further fueled by Wednesday's awful US economic data, which illustrated the severity of the collapse in the economic activity due to the COVID-19-induced lockdowns.
This coupled with a modest bounce in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by a positive mood in the equity markets, undermined the Swiss franc's perceived safe-haven demand and contributed to the pair's modest uptick on Thursday.
It, however, remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the move or the pair continues with its struggle to make it back above the 0.9700 mark. Traders will now look forward to the US initial weekly jobless claims for a fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9678
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|0.9647
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9705
|Daily SMA50
|0.9673
|Daily SMA100
|0.9718
|Daily SMA200
|0.9801
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9701
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9595
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9798
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9641
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9902
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9183
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.966
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9635
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9594
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9542
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9489
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9753
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9805
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
