- USD/CHF shot to over a two-week high on Tuesday amid sustained USD buying.
- The recent surge in the US bond yields continued acting as a tailwind for the buck.
- A softer risk tone could underpin the safe-haven CHF and cap gains for the major.
The USD/CHF pair gained positive traction for the third successive day and climbed to over a two-week high during the first half of trading action on Tuesday. The pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen hovering around the 0.9735-0.9740 region.
Investors remain concerned that the global supply chain disruption caused by the Russia-Ukraine war would continue to push consumer prices higher and force the Fed to tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace. This, in turn, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond back above the 3.0% threshold, which, in turn, offered some support to the US dollar and acted as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair.
That said, a softer risk tone could underpin the safe-haven Swiss franc and keep a lid on any further appreciating move, at least for the time being. The market sentiment remains fragile amid worries that a more aggressive move by major central banks to constrain inflation could pose challenges to global economic growth. This warrants some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets around the USD/CHF pair.
Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the crucial US consumer inflation report on Friday, which might influence the Fed's policy tightening path and the USD price dynamics. In the meantime, the US bond yields would drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the USD/CHF pair. Apart from this, traders will take cues from the broader market risk sentiment in the absence of any top-tier US economic data.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9736
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|0.9707
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9751
|Daily SMA50
|0.9607
|Daily SMA100
|0.9429
|Daily SMA200
|0.9322
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9714
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9606
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9659
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9554
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0064
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9545
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9673
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9647
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9637
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9567
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9528
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9746
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9784
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9855
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the back foot near 1.0700 despite upbeat EU data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time staging a recovery on Tuesday and continues to fluctuate near 1.0700. Although the data from the eurozone showed that the Sentix Investor Confidence improved to -15.8 in June from -22.6, the euro struggles to find demand amid risk aversion.
GBP/USD eases to 1.2500 amid risk-aversion
GBPUSD is battling 1.2500, failing to sustain the rebound despite the upward revision to the UK FInal Services PMI for May. The US dollar keeps the upper hand amid broad risk-aversion, as investors digest the UK PM Boris Johnson's hollow victory.
Gold sticks to modest gains, upside potential seems limited
Gold gained some positive traction on Tuesday and snapped a two-day losing streak. Expectations of aggressive global central banks and modest USD strength capped gains.
Is Vasil hard fork priced in for Cardano?
Cardano price outperformed many altcoins in the last week of May. The volatility was due to the anticipation of the Vasil hard fork. The uptrend was real and as a result, ADA has produced a bullish pattern.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!