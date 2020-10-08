USD/CHF clings to gains near session tops, around 0.9180-85 region

- USD/CHF attracted some dip-buying near the 0.9155 region and turned positive for the day.
- The prevalent risk-on environment undermined the safe-haven CHF and remained supportive.
- A subdued USD demand held bulls from placing fresh bets and kept a lid on additional gains.
The USD/CHF pair held on to its modest gains through the early North American session and was last seen trading near daily tops, around the 0.9180-85 region.
Following an early dip to the 0.9155 region, the pair managed to regain some positive traction and built on this week's rebound from the 50-day SMA support. The prevalent risk-on mood – as depicted by
a strong rally in the equity markets – undermined the safe-haven Swiss franc (CHF) and extended some support to the USD/CHF pair.
The CHF lost some additional ground after the SNB Chairman, Thomas Jordan said that the ultra-loose monetary policy poses little risk to the stability of the domestic currency. Jordan added that the SNB is ready to buy more foreign currency to ease appreciation pressure on the CHF, which could stall Switzerland’s post-coronavirus economic recovery.
The UDS/CHF pair recovered around 30 pips from daily swing lows, albeit a subdued US dollar price action held bulls from placing any aggressive bets and kept a lid on any further gains. The USD remained depressed on the back of a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields and failed to gain any respite from weaker US macro data.
The US Labor Department reported that the number of Americans who applied for jobless benefits fell slightly in early October to a fresh pandemic low. In fact, the Initial Weekly Jobless Claims dropped to 840K from the previous week's upwardly revised reading of 849K. The print, however, was well above the 820K expected and did little to impress bulls.
Nevertheless, the USD/CHF pair, so far, has managed to preserve its gains just below the 0.9200 mark, or weekly tops set on Monday. Some follow-through buying beyond the mentioned level will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for a further appreciating move, possibly towards the 0.9245-50 resistance zone.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.918
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.9174
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9167
|Daily SMA50
|0.9132
|Daily SMA100
|0.9302
|Daily SMA200
|0.9495
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9185
|Previous Daily Low
|0.916
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9296
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9162
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9296
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9169
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9175
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9161
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9148
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9136
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9186
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9198
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9211
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.72 amid upbeat China PMI
AUD/USD holds gains around 0.7180 in Asia this Friday. Australia's Aug home loan data bettered estimates. Improved risk appetite, amid upbeat Trump's comments and a surprise jump in China's Caixin Services PMI, favors the continued rise in the AUD.
Gold: Bulls push bears back over the $1,900 line, dollar can't catch a break
The US dollar is crumbling below the 93.50 level and is on its last legs. Gold has pushed the bears back and the price retreats back above $1,900 to form new support. Gold bears go back to the drawing board and await for high probability conditions.
USD/JPY eases below 106.00 amid fresh US dollar supply
USD/JPY snaps a two-day winning streak and drops back below 106.00, tracking the renewed weakness in the US dollar across the board. The risk-on mood amid better Chinese data and Trump's recovery news weighs on the safe-haven dollar.
Elections matter: The pause that decides...
In the final month before the US Presidential Election politics dominate every decision in Washington. The slowing economic recovery needs another stimulus package, unemployed workers want extended benefits.
WTI: Cheering upside break of 200-day EMA to eye $42.00
WTI refreshes three-week high while carrying the run-up beyond key EMA, falling trend line from September 04. The energy benchmark respects the upside break of 200-day SMA and a five-week-long descending resistance line, now support.