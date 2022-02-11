USD/CHF clings to gains near daily high, bulls eyeing 0.9300 mark amid stronger USD

- USD/CHF regained positive traction on Friday and inched back closer to the overnight swing high.
- Rising bets for a 50 bps Fed rate hike in March underpinned the buck and remained supportive.
- The risk-off impulse benefitted the safe-haven CHF and kept a lid on any further gains for the pair.
The USD/CHF pair maintained its bid tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading just a few pips below the daily high, around the 0.9275 region.
Following the overnight pullback from the vicinity of the 0.9300 mark, the USD/CHF pair caught fresh bids on Friday and inched back closer to the weekly high amid a broad-based US dollar strength. Firming expectations for a faster policy tightening by the Fed turned out to be a key factor that continued underpinning the greenback.
The US CPI report released on Thursday reinforced speculations that the Fed will adopt an aggressive policy stance to combat high inflation and boosted bets for a 50 bps rate hike in March. Moreover, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that the US central bank should hike rates by 100 basis points over the next three meetings.
This, in turn, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond beyond the 2% threshold for the first time since mid-2019. Adding to this, the 2-year note, which is highly sensitive to rate hike expectations, climbed to its highest level since January 2020, which further acted as a tailwind for the buck and the USD/CHF pair.
That said, the risk-off impulse – as depicted by a sea of red across the global equity markets – benefitted the Swiss franc's safe-haven status and capped the upside for the USD/CHF pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 0.9300 mark before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the Prelim University of Michigan US Consumer Sentiment Index. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9277
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.9267
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9211
|Daily SMA50
|0.9203
|Daily SMA100
|0.9217
|Daily SMA200
|0.9171
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9297
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9227
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9343
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9177
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9343
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9092
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.927
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9254
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9231
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9194
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9161
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9301
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9334
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9371
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
