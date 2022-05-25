USD/CHF staged modest recovery from a one-month low amid resurgent USD demand.

The risk-off mood underpinned the safe-haven CHF and kept a lid on any further gains.

Investors look forward to the FOMC meeting minutes for a fresh directional impetus.

The USD/CHF pair held on to its modest gains through the early North American session and was last seen trading just a few pips below the daily high, around the 0.9620-0.9625 region.

The US dollar made a solid comeback and snapped a two-day losing streak to a nearly one-month low, which, in turn, assisted the USD/CHF pair to attract some buying on Wednesday. Repositioning trade ahead of the FOMC minutes turned out to be a key factor that prompted short-covering around the USD, which seemed unaffected by softer-than-expected US Durable Goods Orders data.

That said, the prevalent risk-off environment extended some support to the safe-haven Swiss franc and kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/CHF pair. Investors remain worried that a more aggressive move by major central banks to constrain inflation, the Russia-Ukraine war and the latest COVID-19 outbreak in China would pose challenges to the global economy.

The worsening global economic outlook continued weighing on investors' sentiment, which was evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets. The anti-risk flow was reinforced by declining US Treasury bond yields. This might further hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap gains for the USD/CHF pair ahead of the key event risk.

Given that a 50 bps Fed rate hike move is fully priced in, market participants will look for clues about the possibility of a jumbo 75 bps rate hike in June. This will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/CHF pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9624
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 0.9605
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9832
Daily SMA50 0.9557
Daily SMA100 0.9391
Daily SMA200 0.9302
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.967
Previous Daily Low 0.9574
Previous Weekly High 1.0064
Previous Weekly Low 0.9694
Previous Monthly High 0.9759
Previous Monthly Low 0.9221
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9611
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9633
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9562
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.952
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9466
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9658
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9712
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9754

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

