USD/CHF staged modest recovery from a one-month low amid resurgent USD demand.
The risk-off mood underpinned the safe-haven CHF and kept a lid on any further gains.
Investors look forward to the FOMC meeting minutes for a fresh directional impetus.
The USD/CHF pair held on to its modest gains through the early North American session and was last seen trading just a few pips below the daily high, around the 0.9620-0.9625 region.
The US dollar made a solid comeback and snapped a two-day losing streak to a nearly one-month low, which, in turn, assisted the USD/CHF pair to attract some buying on Wednesday. Repositioning trade ahead of the FOMC minutes turned out to be a key factor that prompted short-covering around the USD, which seemed unaffected by softer-than-expected US Durable Goods Orders data.
That said, the prevalent risk-off environment extended some support to the safe-haven Swiss franc and kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/CHF pair. Investors remain worried that a more aggressive move by major central banks to constrain inflation, the Russia-Ukraine war and the latest COVID-19 outbreak in China would pose challenges to the global economy.
The worsening global economic outlook continued weighing on investors' sentiment, which was evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets. The anti-risk flow was reinforced by declining US Treasury bond yields. This might further hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap gains for the USD/CHF pair ahead of the key event risk.
Given that a 50 bps Fed rate hike move is fully priced in, market participants will look for clues about the possibility of a jumbo 75 bps rate hike in June. This will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9624
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.9605
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9832
|Daily SMA50
|0.9557
|Daily SMA100
|0.9391
|Daily SMA200
|0.9302
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.967
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9574
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0064
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9694
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9759
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9221
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9611
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9633
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9562
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.952
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9466
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9658
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9712
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9754
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0650 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide below 1.0650 in the early American session with the dollar continuing to gather strength. April Durable Goods Orders data from the US came in weaker than expected and investors now await FOMC's May meeting minutes.
GBP/USD tests 1.2500 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and retreated to the 1.2500 area in the European session on Wednesday. Despite the weaker-than-expected Durable Goods Orders data from the US, the greenback holds its ground. Eyes on FOMC Minutes.
Gold holds above $1,850 as US yields edge lower
Gold has staged a modest rebound after having dropped toward $1,850 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 1% after disappointing US data, helping XAU/USD pull away from daily lows.
Terra’s LUNA fork could happen tomorrow, here’s how you need to prepare
Terra’s LUNA 2.0 testnet is now live, the snapshot could happen on May 26 and the mainnet launch is expected to occur as soon as Friday, May 27, thus completing the LUNA fork.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!