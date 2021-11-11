USD/CHF climbs to over two-week tops, further beyond 0.9200 mark

- USD/CHF gained strong follow-through traction for the second successive day.
- Hawkish Fed expectations underpinned the greenback and remained supportive.
- The stage now seems set for a move towards reclaiming the 0.9300 round figure.
The USD/CHF pair built on its steady intraday ascent and climbed back above the 0.9200 mark, or over two-week tops heading into the North American session.
The pair built on the previous day's bullish breakout momentum through a one-week-old trading range and gained strong follow-through traction for the second successive day on Thursday. The momentum was sponsored by sustained buying interest surrounding the US dollar, which shot to the highest level since July 2020 amid prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed.
The US CPI report released on Wednesday showed that consumer prices in October rose at the fastest annual pace since 1990. This, in turn, encouraged bets that the Fed would be forced to adopt a more aggressive policy response to contain stubbornly high inflation. In fact, the Fed funds futures market indicate that the first-rate hike could come as soon as July 2022.
Meanwhile, the repricing of the likely timing over the Fed's next policy move triggered a massive rally in the US Treasury bond yields. This was seen as another factor that continued acting as a tailwind for the greenback and pushed the USD/CHF pair higher. The momentum took along some trading stops near the 0.9200 mark and might have set the stage for additional gains.
That said, relatively thin liquidity conditions, on the back of a bank holiday in the US and Canada, warrant some caution for aggressive bullish traders. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move towards testing the next relevant hurdle near the 0.9235-40 region. Bulls might eventually aim to reclaim the 0.9300 mark.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9211
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|0.9186
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9168
|Daily SMA50
|0.9215
|Daily SMA100
|0.9189
|Daily SMA200
|0.9158
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9186
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9106
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9175
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9088
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9338
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9156
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9137
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9133
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9079
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9053
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9213
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.924
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9293
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1500 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD continues to trade in the negative territory below 1.1500 after registering large losses on Wednesday. The dollar holds its ground following the rally witnessed on the stronger-than-expected inflation data. US bond markets will be closed due to the Veterans Day holiday.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3400 after printing fresh YTD lows in the 1.3360s
GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.3400, just above year-to-date lows printed earlier in the session. Worse than expected UK GDP data did little to impact GBP amid subdued Thursday trading conditions due to Veteran’s Day.
Gold inches back closer to five-month tops, around $1,865
Gold gained traction for the sixth successive day and inched back closer to multi-month tops. Hawkish Fed expectations, sustained USD buying held back bulls from placing aggressive bets. The technical set-up supports prospects for an extension of the recent strong upward trajectory.
Dogecoin price provides perfect buy opportunity for a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price is forming an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, suggesting a 53% breakout move. A confirmation of this upswing will arrive after DOGE produces a daily close above $0.30. If the selling pressure pushes the meme coin to produce a lower low below $0.21, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
US CPI Analysis: Why the highest inflation since 1990 only worth a short-term dollar spike Premium
US inflation hit 6.2% year while core prices are up to 4.6%, far above expectations. Fed Chair Powell may still see through the data and so will potential replacement Brainard. The dollar's rise could be short-lived, at least while imminent rate hikes are off the cards.