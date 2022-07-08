- Sustained USD buying interest pushed USD/CHF to a fresh multi-week high on Friday.
- The cautious market mood underpinned the safe-haven CHF and acted as a headwind.
- Traders also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the key US jobs report.
The USD/CHF pair prolonged its recent strong bounce from sub-0.9500 levels and gained some follow-through traction for the seventh successive day on Friday. The momentum pushed spot prices to over a three-week high during the first half of the European session, though stalled just ahead of the 0.9800 round-figure mark.
Following the previous day's brief pause, the US dollar was back in demand and shot to a fresh two-decade high amid expectations for more aggressive Fed rate hikes. The market bets were reaffirmed by hawkish minutes of the June 14-15 FOMC meeting released on Wednesday, indicating that another 50 or 75 bps rate hike is likely at the July meeting. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that continued pushing the USD/CHF pair higher and contributed to the ongoing positive move.
That said, the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets offered some support to the safe-haven Swiss franc and kept a lid on any further gains for the USD/CHF pair, at least for now. Traders also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets and might prefer to wait for Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data. The popularly known NFP report will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the major.
The US economy is expected to have added 268K jobs in June, down from 390K in the previous month. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 3.6% during the reported month. Any significant divergence from the expected reading would infuse some volatility into financial markets. This, in turn, will drive demand for the USD and produce short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9771
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|0.9735
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9695
|Daily SMA50
|0.9739
|Daily SMA100
|0.954
|Daily SMA200
|0.9377
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9749
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9682
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9642
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9495
|Previous Monthly High
|1.005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9495
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9723
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9707
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9695
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9655
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9628
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9762
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9789
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9829
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews multi-decade lows below 1.0100
EUR/USD extended its slide in the early European session and touched its weakest level since December 2002 below 1.0100. The risk-averse market environment helps the dollar preserve its strength against its rivals ahead of the highly-anticipated June jobs report.
GBP/USD drops below 1.1950 amid renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD turned south in the European morning on Friday and dropped below 1.1950 amid renewed dollar strength. The US Dollar Index trades at its highest level in nearly two decades above 106.00 as investors await Nonfarm Payrolls data for June.
Gold seems vulnerable near YTD low, remains below $1,750 ahead of NFP
Gold Price continued with its struggle to register any meaningful recovery from the YTD low. Aggressive Fed rate hike bets kept the USD elevated near a 20-year high and capped gains.
New lawsuit claims Solana’s SOL is an unregistered, centralized security
Solana has been slammed with a lawsuit claiming SOL is an unregistered security. The plaintiff claimed that Solana’s SOL token is a centralized security and insiders profited immensely while retail traders suffered losses.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!