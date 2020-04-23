  • USD/CHF continued gaining traction for the third consecutive session on Thursday.
  • Technical buying above 100-DMA remained support amid sustained USD strength.
  • The uptick seemed rather unaffected by a cautious mood around the equity markets.

The USD/CHF pair edged higher during the early European session and climbed to over two-week tops, around mid-0.9700s in the last hour.

The pair prolonged this week's positive move and gained some follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Thursday, extending the momentum further beyond 100-day SMA.

The US dollar remained in demand and continued benefitting from its status as the global reserve currency amid persistent worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the latest optimism over the passage of another $484 billion US economic package by the US Senate and some follow-through recovery in crude oil prices turned out to be short-lived.

This was evident from a cautious mood around equity markets, which tends to underpin the Swiss franc's safe-haven demand and might turn act as a key factor that might cap further gains for the pair.

From a technical perspective, the pair has managed to find acceptance above an important confluence resistance, comprising of 100-day SMA and a multi-week-old descending trend-line.

The near-term set-up supports prospects for an extension of the pair's ongoing positive move, possibly towards testing the very important 200-day SMA, around the 0.9800 round-figure mark.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – highlighting the release of flash Manufacturing PMI and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims – for a fresh trading impetus.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9744
Today Daily Change 0.0028
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 0.9716
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.967
Daily SMA50 0.9665
Daily SMA100 0.9706
Daily SMA200 0.9797
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9732
Previous Daily Low 0.9668
Previous Weekly High 0.9724
Previous Weekly Low 0.9595
Previous Monthly High 0.9902
Previous Monthly Low 0.9183
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9708
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9693
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9679
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9642
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9615
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9742
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9769
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9806

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces after Merkel promises huge response

EUR/USD bounces after Merkel promises huge response

EUR/USD is trading above 1.08, recovering as German Chancellor Merkel says the response to the virus must be huge. Earlier, the pair dropped amid devastating EZ PMIs and weak US jobless claims.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD jumps to 1.24 amid an improving mood

GBP/USD jumps to 1.24 amid an improving mood

GBP/USD is above 1.24, as the market mood improves. The BOJ's open-ended bond-buying commitment and Merkel's promises for a huge response are boosting sentiment and weighing on the safe-haven dollar. The UK coronavirus curve is peaking.

GBP/USD News

Reopening: Timing is tough and two assets have more room to rise regardless

Reopening: Timing is tough and two assets have more room to rise regardless

European countries and US states are grappling with when and how to lift the lockdowns and reopen the economies. Acting too early or too late are both risky. 

Read more

WTI recovery reaches levels beyond $18.00 per barrel

WTI recovery reaches levels beyond $18.00 per barrel

Oil prices are picking up on Thursday, supported by increasing tensions in the Middle East and the production cuts by the main producer countries. WTI contracts have risen to prices right above $18 after having plummeted into negative territory earlier this week.

Oil News

Gold: Approaching key resistance area at $1,740

Gold: Approaching key resistance area at $1,740

Gold has rallied further on Thursday, as the evidence of the global economic impact of the COVID-19 lockdown starts to emerge.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures