USD/CHF climbs to near two-week tops, around 0.9170 region

- USD/CHF gained strong follow-through positive traction on the first day of a new week.
- The momentum seemed unaffected by the risk-off impulse and a modest USD pullback.
- The pair seems poised to prolong the momentum and aim to reclaim the 0.9200 mark.
The USD/CHF pair maintained its bid tone through the early North American session and was last seen hovering near two-week tops, around the 0.9165-70 region.
The pair added to its post-NFP strong positive move and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Monday. The momentum allowed the USD/CHF pair to build on last week's goodish rebound from the vicinity of the key 0.9000 psychological mark, or the lowest level since June 16.
Bulls seemed unaffected by the risk-off impulse in the markets, which tends to benefit the safe-haven Swiss franc. Worries that the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global economic recovery weighed on investors' sentiment, which was evident from a softer tone around the equity markets.
Meanwhile, the flight to safety led to a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, prompted some profit-taking around the US dollar. The negative factors, to a larger extent, were offset by speculations that the Fed will reduce its pandemic-era stimulus, which acted as a tailwind for the USD.
Investors also seem to have started pricing an interest rate hike by the Fed as soon as 2022, which, in turn, supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the USD. Hence, an extension of the USD/CHF pair's ongoing positive move, towards reclaiming the 0.9200 mark, remains a distinct possibility.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Monday. Traders, however, might take cues from scheduled speeches by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD and provide some impetus to the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9172
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|0.9147
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9136
|Daily SMA50
|0.912
|Daily SMA100
|0.9143
|Daily SMA200
|0.9073
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9156
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9066
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9156
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9019
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9274
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.904
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9122
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9089
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9032
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8998
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.918
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9214
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9271
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
