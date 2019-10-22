USD/CHF climbs to multi-day tops, closer to 0.9900 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Trade optimism extended some support to the USD.
  • Reviving safe-haven demand might cap strong gains.

The USD/CHF pair climbed to multi-day tops during the early European session on Tuesday, with bulls now eyeing a move beyond the 0.9900 round-figure mark.
 
The pair added to the overnight modest recovery gains from over one-month lows and continued gaining some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. Signs of progress over a possible resolution of the prolonged US-China trade disputes extended some support to the US Dollar and turned out to be one of the key factors fueling the ongoing short-covering bounce.

Upside seems limited

Meanwhile, the USD uptick is likely to remain limited amid firming market expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates further in October. This coupled with the prevalent cautious mood, reinforced by an intraday pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, might help revive the Swiss Franc's perceived safe-haven status and further collaborated towards capping gains for the major.
 
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the 0.9900 handle before confirming that the recent downfall is over and positioning for any further near-term appreciating move amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9886
Today Daily Change 0.0030
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 0.9856
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9935
Daily SMA50 0.9888
Daily SMA100 0.9874
Daily SMA200 0.9956
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9877
Previous Daily Low 0.9841
Previous Weekly High 0.9997
Previous Weekly Low 0.9837
Previous Monthly High 0.9988
Previous Monthly Low 0.9797
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9863
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9855
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9839
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9822
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9803
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9875
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9894
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9911

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD at daily lows, dragged by Sterling

EUR/USD at daily lows, dragged by Sterling

Turmoil around Brexit and the absence of any other relevant catalyst weighs on the common currency, EUR/USD battling with 1.1120.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD loses 1.2900 as Parliament says “NO”

GBP/USD loses 1.2900 as Parliament says “NO”

The UK Parliament has rejected PM Johnson’s time table, lifting odds of an upcoming election in the kingdom. Volatile trading ahead of more clarity as the drama continues.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY holds steady above mid-108.00s

USD/JPY holds steady above mid-108.00s

The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on the early uptick to multi-day tops and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-108.00s.

USD/JPY News

Gold erases daily gains, eyes $1480

Gold erases daily gains, eyes $1480

Gold failed to hold to gains and pulled back, approaching again the $1480 area. Earlier today the ounce rose to $1488 and as of writing trades at $1483, flat for the day but now with a bearish intraday bias.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: CFTC takes a surprisingly bold step to move cryptos forward

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: CFTC takes a surprisingly bold step to move cryptos forward

The CFTC is open to Ethereum futures without anyone picking-up the ball. XRP is currently the only bullish option currently in the Top Three. Current volatility levels have last been seen in May.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures