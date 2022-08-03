- USD/CHF gains traction for the second successive day on Wednesday despite a softer USD.
- A positive risk tone undermines the safe-haven CHF and remains supportive of the uptick.
- Investors now look forward to the US ISM Services PMI for short-term trading opportunities.
The USD/CHF pair attracts some dip-buying near the 0.9540 area on Wednesday and turns positive for the second successive day. The momentum lifts spot prices to a four-day high during the first half of the European session, with bulls now awaiting a sustained move beyond the 0.9600 round-figure mark.
Despite tensions caused by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit, largely impressive corporate earnings boosted investors' confidence. This is evident from a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which is undermining the safe-haven Swiss franc and lending some support to the USD/CHF pair.
The US dollar, on the other hand, failed to capitalize on the overnight goodish rebound from a multi-week low amid a mixed performance in the US bond markets. This could be the only factor holding back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the USD/CHF pair and capping any further gains, at least for the time being.
That said, hawkish remarks by several Fed officials, hinting that more interest rate hikes are coming in the near term, might continue to act as a tailwind for the USD. This, in turn, should support the USD/CHF pair to build on the previous day's strong recovery move from the 0.9470 region, or a four-month low.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the US ISM Services PMI, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, could drive the USD and provide some impetus to the USD/CHF pair. Traders would also take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9586
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.9576
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9686
|Daily SMA50
|0.968
|Daily SMA100
|0.9618
|Daily SMA200
|0.9417
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9576
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9471
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9668
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9502
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9886
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9502
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9511
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9506
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9435
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9612
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9647
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9717
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
