USD/CHF climbs to fresh session tops, around 0.9075 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF regained positive traction on Monday amid a broad-based USD strength.
  • The positive move seemed rather unaffected by the prevalent risk-off environment.

The USD buying interest picked up pace since the early European session and pushed the USD/CHF pair to fresh daily tops, around the 0.9075 region in the last hour.

Following a brief consolidation through the early part of the trading action on the first day of a new trading week, the pair managed to regain traction and was supported by resurgent US dollar demand. Growing market worries that the ever-increasing coronavirus cases could prove detrimental for the already fragile global economy and benefitted the greenback's reserve currency status.

This comes amid fading hopes for a pre-election US fiscal stimulus and took its toll on the global risk sentiment. The US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remained optimistic on the stimulus talks, though investors seemed unconvinced that US lawmakers will be able to strike a deal before the US presidential election on November 3 amid strong opposition from Senate Republicans.

The anti-risk flow was evident from a fresh leg down in the equity markets, which tends to underpin demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc, albeit did little to hinder the USD/CHF pair's intraday positive move. However, expectations of a strong Democratic victory in the US elections might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and keep a lid on any further gains for the USD/CHF pair.

Even from a technical perspective, the pair has been oscillating in a range over the past four trading session and now seems to have formed a rectangle on short-term charts. This further makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the USD/CHF pair might have formed a strong base near the key 0.9000 psychological mark and positioning for a further move up.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9074
Today Daily Change 0.0030
Today Daily Change % 0.33
Today daily open 0.9044
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9141
Daily SMA50 0.9128
Daily SMA100 0.9237
Daily SMA200 0.9459
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9092
Previous Daily Low 0.9034
Previous Weekly High 0.9166
Previous Weekly Low 0.9031
Previous Monthly High 0.9296
Previous Monthly Low 0.8999
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9057
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.907
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9021
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8999
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8964
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9079
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9115
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9137

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

