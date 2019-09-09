USD/CHF climbs further beyond 0.9900 handle, fresh session tops

- US-China trade optimism weighed on CHF’s safe-haven status and remains supportive.
- The USD fails to capitalize on surging US bond yields and might cap any strong gains.
The USD/CHF pair traded with a positive bias through the early North-American session on Monday, with bulls looking to extend the momentum further beyond the 0.9900 handle.
After Friday's intraday pullback - led by softer headline NFP print from the US - the pair caught some fresh bids on the first day of a new trading week and remained well supported by fading safe-haven demand. The latest optimism over the resumption of the US-China trade talks continued boosting the global risk sentiment and was evident from a positive mood around equity markets, which tend to undermine demand for traditional safe-haven currencies - like the Swiss Franc.
Risk-on mood remains supportive
The risk-on mood was further reinforced by a strong follow-through upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields, which were further supported by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's upbeat comments on the US economy on Friday. The US Dollar, however, failed to extract any support and remained depressed on the back of firming expectations that the Fed will eventually cut rates at its upcoming meeting in September, which might keep a lid on any strong follow-through up-move for the major.
Heading into the key event risk, investors' reluctance to place any aggressive bets might further collaborate towards capping gains. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move in absence of any relevant market-moving US economic releases on Monday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9909
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|0.9875
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9812
|Daily SMA50
|0.9838
|Daily SMA100
|0.9933
|Daily SMA200
|0.995
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9918
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9853
|Previous Weekly High
|0.993
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9797
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9976
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9893
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9878
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9846
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9817
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9781
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9911
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9947
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9976
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
