USD/CHF climbs back above mid-0.9100s amid modest USD strength, positive risk tone

- USD/CHF reverses an intraday dip and turns positive for the second successive day on Wednesday.
- A further rise in the US bond yields lends support to the USD and remains supportive of the uptick.
- Signs of stability in the equity markets undermine the safe-haven CHF and further act as a tailwind.
The USD/CHF pair attracts fresh buying following an early dip to the 0.9115 area and turns positive for the second successive day on Wednesday. The pair climbs back above mid-0.9100s during the early European session and looks to build on its recovery from a six-week low touched on Monday.
A further rise in the US Treasury bond yields lends some support to the US Dollar, which, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair. Despite uncertainties over the US banking system, investors seem convinced that the Federal Reserve might still go ahead with a smaller 25 bps rate hike at its next policy meeting on March 21-22. The bets were lifted by the US consumer inflation figures released on Tuesday and continue to push the US bond yields higher.
Furthermore, signs of stability in the financial markets seem to undermine the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF) and turn out to be another factor offering support to the USD/CHF pair. Investors piled back into stocks, which led to the overnight relief rally on Wall Street, amid easing fears about a broader systemic crisis from the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). The spillover effect remains supportive of a generally positive tone around the equity markets.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop favours the USD bulls and supports prospects for some meaningful appreciating move for the USD/CHF pair. Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI), monthly Retail Sales figures and the Empire State Manufacturing Index later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the US bond yields might influence the USD price dynamics.
The technical picture is more bearish, suggesting caution should be exercised by longholders. The straight decline from the March 8 highs has bottomed temporarily and price has entered a consolidative phase. This looks more like a bear flag continuation pattern, however, rather than a reversal. A break below the 0.9065 February lows would confirm activation of the flag pattern and probably lead to an extension to a target at about 0.8850, the 61.8% Fibo. extension of the flagpole.
Meanwhile, traders will take cues from the broader risk sentiment and the market focus will remain glued to a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting, starting next Tuesday, which will drive the USD in the near term and determine the next leg of a directional move for the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9151
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.9142
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9311
|Daily SMA50
|0.926
|Daily SMA100
|0.9385
|Daily SMA200
|0.9555
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9165
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9096
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9439
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9175
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9429
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9059
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9139
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9123
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9104
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9066
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9035
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9172
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9203
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9241
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
