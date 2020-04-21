USD/CHF climbs above 0.9700 on broad USD strength

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index closes in on 100.50 handle.
  • Switzerland ran a trade surplus of $4.15 billion in March.
  • Risk aversion continues to dominate financial markets on Tuesday.

The USD/CAD pair closed the first day of the week virtually unchanged near 0.9680 but gained traction on broad-based USD strength on Tuesday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.45% on a daily basis at 0.9720.

Earlier in the day, the data published by Switzerland's Federal Customs Office showed that the trade surplus in March widened to $4.15 billion. Nevertheless, this reading was largely ignored by the market participants.

DXY extends rally

Crude oil's collapse at the start of the week seems to be weighing on commodities and global equity indexes. With investors needing cash to cover their losses, the greenback is outperforming its rivals. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, was last seen adding 0.5% on the day at 100.43.

The data from the US on Tuesday showed that the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Nonmanufacturing Index plummeted to a record low of -96.4 in April from -35.1 in March. Later in the session, Existing Home Sales data from the US will be released as well but market participants are likely to keep a close eye on Wall Street's performance. Minutes ahead of the opening bell, US stock index futures are down around 2%.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9716
Today Daily Change 0.0037
Today Daily Change % 0.38
Today daily open 0.9679
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9679
Daily SMA50 0.9668
Daily SMA100 0.9709
Daily SMA200 0.9799
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.97
Previous Daily Low 0.9656
Previous Weekly High 0.9724
Previous Weekly Low 0.9595
Previous Monthly High 0.9902
Previous Monthly Low 0.9183
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9683
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9673
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9656
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9634
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9612
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9701
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9723
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9746

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

