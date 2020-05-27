USD/CHF climbs above 0.9700 after SNB Chairman Jordan's comments

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CHF advances beyond 0.9700 following a quiet Asian session.
  • SNB's Jordan says SNB has room to cut interest rates further.
  • US Dollar Index recovers to 99 ahead of Fed's Beige Book.

The USD/CHF fell to a daily low of 0.9650 in the early trading hours of the European session but turned north on Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan's remarks. As of writing, the pair was up 0.51% on the day at 0.9703.

CHF weakens after dovish SNB commentary

Jordan on Wednesday said that the SNB has room to lower its policy rate further if needed. "Using negative interest rate and interventions are particularly important at the moment as franc in demand as safe haven," Jordan explained and reiterated that they are will to intervene in currency markets more strongly.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, staged a rebound after dropping to its lowest level in 23 days at 98.72 and helped the pair push higher.

Although there were no apparent catalysts that might have ramped up the demand for the USD, the renewed selling pressure surrounding the GBP seems to be helping the buck gather strength. As of writing, the DXY is virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 99.

Later in the day, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book will be watched closely by the market participants.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9704
Today Daily Change 0.0048
Today Daily Change % 0.50
Today daily open 0.9656
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9702
Daily SMA50 0.9705
Daily SMA100 0.9687
Daily SMA200 0.9784
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9721
Previous Daily Low 0.9647
Previous Weekly High 0.9761
Previous Weekly Low 0.9638
Previous Monthly High 0.9803
Previous Monthly Low 0.9595
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9675
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9693
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9628
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.96
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9554
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9702
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9749
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9776

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from 1.10 amid dollar strength, EU fund hopes

EUR/USD retreats from 1.10 amid dollar strength, EU fund hopes

EUR/USD is retreating from 1.10 as the dollar gains strength due to a mix of Sino-American tensions and Brexit concerns. Earlier, the euro jumped after the EU Commission published an ambitious fiscal plan.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.2250 amid Brexit setback

GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.2250 amid Brexit setback

GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2250, driven by the UK's repeated refusal to extend the Brexit transition period. Sino-American tensions and an upcoming op-ed by BOE Governor Bailey ar in play.

GBP/USD News

Altcoin offensive for market share

Altcoin offensive for market share

Ethereum could be supported by XRP in its war for dominance against Bitcoin. Ripple has been losing market share since 2017 and has a new opportunity for a change of scenery. Main indicators show a high probability that the price will slide down in the next few days.

Read more

Gold slips below $1700 mark, over 2-week low

Gold slips below $1700 mark, over 2-week low

Gold dropped to fresh two-week lows in the last hour, with bears now looking to extend the downward trajectory further below the $1700 mark. A combination of factors kept a lid on the commodity's early attempted recovery move...

Gold News

WTI attempts a bounce above $34 mark ahead of API data

WTI attempts a bounce above $34 mark ahead of API data

WTI (July futures on Nymex) witnessed a quick bounce from daily lows of 33.52 and regained the 34 handle in the last hour, now consolidating above the latter.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures