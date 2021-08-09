USD/CHF climbs above 0.9150 amid risk-on sentiment, stronger USD

USD/CHF continues to ride higher on Monday as the fresh trading week begins.

US Dollar Index gains above 92.80 on hawkish fed’s official comment, job data.

The Swiss franc is on the back foot as investors risk appetite improves.

After touching the low of 0.9018 in the previous week, USD/CHF begin the fresh trading week on a higher note in the Asian trading hours. The pair hovers in a narrow trade band with a positive outlook.

At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9157, up 0.16% for the day.

The appreciative move in the US dollar sponsored the upside momentum in the pair. The US dollar index remained elevated above 92.80 with 0.12% gains.

The better-than-expected US Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) data prompted fresh buying in the greenback. The readings came at their 11-month high at 943K, much above the market forecast of 870K, pointing to the pace of recovery in labor market conditions.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate skid to 5.4%, the lowest since March 2020.

As per the Reuters, US Senate has moved further closer towards passing the $1 trillion bipartisan deal.

On the other hand, the Swiss franc lost its ground as investor’s risk appetite enhanced the US economic recovery prospects.

As for now, traders are waiting for the Swiss Unemployment Rate to take the fresh trading impetus

USD/CHF additional levels