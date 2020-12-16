USD/CHF climbs above 0.8860 after US Treasury names Switzerland “currency manipulator”

- USD/CHF turned north during the American trading hours.
- US Treasury named Switzerland a "currency manipulator" in its latest report.
- US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory near 90.30.
The USD/CHF dropped to its lowest level since early 2015 at 0.8826 on Wednesday but staged a decisive rebound in the last hour after the US Treasury named Switzerland a "currency manipulator" in its latest report. As of writing, the pair was posting small daily gains at 0.8861.
SNB doesn't budge
In response to the US Treasury, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) released a statement saying that foreign exchange market interventions are necessary to ensure appropriate monetary conditions and price stability in Switzerland. "The SNB's monetary policy approach remains unchanged by the US Treasury report," the statement further read.
On the other hand, a modest rebound witnessed in the US Dollar Index (DXY) seems to be helping USD/CHF push higher. The data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Wednesday that Retail Sales in November declined by 1.1%, compared to analysts' estimate for a fall of 0.3%. At the moment, the DXY, which slumped to its lowest level since April 2018 at 90.12, is currently down 0.2% on the day at 90.30.
Later in the day, the FOMC will publish its Monetary Policy Statement and Economic Projections alongside the Interest Rate Decision.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.886
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.8853
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.899
|Daily SMA50
|0.9066
|Daily SMA100
|0.9099
|Daily SMA200
|0.9341
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8881
|Previous Daily Low
|0.885
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8947
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8851
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9208
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8862
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8869
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8842
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8831
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8811
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8872
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8892
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8903
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
