USD/CHF challenges the 0.8800 area following the Swiss Retail Sales

On the downside, the critical support level to watch is at 0.8760, representing the lower limit of the Bollinger Band and a low of August 24. Further south, the next stop of the USD/CHF pair is located at 0.8700 (a psychological round mark) Any intraday pullback below the latter would expose the next downside stop at 0.8635 (a low of August 13) and 0.8690 (a low of August 10). It’s worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds in bullish territory above 50, which supports the buyers for the time being.

The USD/CHF pair gains traction around 0.8795 during the early European session on Thursday. The Swiss Franc is weakened against the US Dollar (USD) following the release of Swiss Real Retail Sales. Market participants will shift their attention to the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) and the weekly Jobless Claims due later in the North American session. The latest data from the Swiss Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday that the nation’s Real Retail Sales YoY for July came in at -2.2% from an increase of 1.8% on the previous reading. According to the one-hour chart, USD/CHF holds below the key 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) with a downward slope, which means the path of least resistance for the pair is to the downside. That said, the key resistance level for USD/CHF will emerge at the 0.8800-0.8805 region, representing a confluence of the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band, a psychological round figure, and the 100-hour EMA. The additional upside filter is located at 0.8818 (a low of August 28) en route to 0.8854 (a high of August 28) and finally at 0.8875 (a high of August 25).

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.