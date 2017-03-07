USD/CHF capped below 1.0150 amid moderate risk-aversion

The USD/CHF pair is seen testing bids near 1.0135 region, as the bulls make another effort to take on the recovery above 1.0150 barrier.

USD/CHF awaits Swiss CPI

Currently, the USD/CHF pair trades almost unchanged near session lows of 1.0133, as the greenback extends its consolidative mode versus a basket of six major currencies into Europe. The USD index wavers around 101.75 levels, largely muted on the day.

The major struggles hard to regain the bids as persistent risk-off moods, triggered by the unexpected Chinese trade deficit numbers, continues to underpin the safe-haven CHF.

All eyes now remain on the Swiss inflation data for fresh impetus on the domestic currency, while the US ADP jobs report could influence USD dynamics in the NA session.

USD/CHF Technical Levels

To the upside, the next resistances are seen near 1.0142/50 (Feb 22 high/ psychological levels and 1.0184/76 (Jan 10 high/ Fib R2) and from there to 1.0200 (round figure). To the downside, immediate support might be located at 1.0108/00 (5 & 10-DMA) and below that at 1.0075/68 (20-DMA/ Fib S3) and at 1.0050/38 (psychological levels/ 50-DMA).