USD/CHF: Bulls stepping up the pace in risk-off flows into USD

- USD/CHF is moving higher towards a prior resistance in a solid correction of the Dec 2019 downtrend.
- The US dollar has taken up a safe haven bid due to the threat of the coronavirus.
- DXY marches on to test 98 the figure and is technically positioned for further advances.
USD/CHF is defying gravity in a series of consecutive daily gains within its rally from the lows of 31st Dec and this is in spite of the lowest levels in the ten-year treasury yield since 9th October of last year. The story here is that of risk-off. Markets are fearful of the extent to which the coronavirus could spread and the contagion threat in global financial markets.
The number of known cases of the new virus rose by nearly 60% overnight and die to a shortage of test kits has led experts to warn that the real number may be higher. Germany, Japan and Taiwan report first coronavirus patients who didn’t visit China. However, and surprisingly, US benchmarks are in positive territories, although the divergence between rates and stocks will likely be a weight on the benchmarks, potentially supporting the likes of the CHF and yen on any significant downside correction.
The US dollar is serving its role as the world's commodity and safe-haven currency and the far factor is reflected in the US bond market, pricing out the prospects of rising inflation for this year and considering a dovish tone at the Federal Reserve meeting this week. Nonetheless, the geopolitical and global health threat leaves the dollar as the base case best-of-a-bad-lot trade.
FOMC outlook
Analysts at TD Securities argued that the funds rate will almost certainly be left unchanged and that FOMC statement tweaks are likely to be minor. "Policy will likely still be described as "appropriate" but with officials also still in "monitor[ing]" mode, consistent with an easing bias. Separate implementation note likely to include 5bp rise in the IOER, with the change downplayed as technical."
USD/CHF levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9731
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|0.9695
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9694
|Daily SMA50
|0.9798
|Daily SMA100
|0.9861
|Daily SMA200
|0.9896
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.972
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9681
|Previous Weekly High
|0.973
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9661
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0009
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9646
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9696
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9705
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9677
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.966
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9638
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9716
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9738
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9755
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
