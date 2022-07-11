- USD/CHF gained traction for the eighth straight day and climbed to a fresh multi-week high.
- Hawkish Fed expectations continued lending support to the USD and provided a goodish lift.
- The risk-off environment underpinned the safe-haven CHF and capped gains for spot prices.
The USD/CHF pair prolonged its nearly two-week-old uptrend from sub-0.9500 levels and edged higher for the eighth successive day on Monday. The momentum lifted spot prices to a three-and-half-week high during the early part of the European session, with bulls still awaiting sustained strength beyond the 0.9800 mark.
The US dollar attracted fresh buying on the first day of a new week and inched back closer to a two-decade high touched on Friday amid hawkish Fed expectations. In fact, the markets seem convinced that the US central bank would retain its aggressive policy tightening path to combat stubbornly high inflation. The bets were reaffirmed by the FOMC minutes released last Wednesday, indicating that another 50 or 75 bps rate hike is likely at the July meeting.
Friday's upbeat US monthly jobs report (NFP), which showed that the economy added 372K jobs in June, reinforced faster Fed rate hikes and continued underpinning the greenback. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair. That said, the prevalent risk-off environment offered some support to the safe-haven Swiss franc, which held back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the USD/CHF pair and capped the upside at least for now.
Investors remain concerned that rapidly rising interest rates and tightening financial conditions would pose challenges to global economic growth. Apart from this, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the latest COVID-19 outbreak in China have been fueling recession fears. This makes it prudent to wait for sustained strength beyond the 0.9800 round-figure mark before traders start positioning for an extension of the USD/CHF pair's recent strong bullish trajectory.
The market focus now shifts to the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures, due on Wednesday. This week's US economic docket also features the release of monthly Retail Sales data and Prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment on Friday. The data would influence the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh impetus to the USD/CHF pair. In the meantime, traders might take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9792
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|0.9768
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9689
|Daily SMA50
|0.974
|Daily SMA100
|0.9546
|Daily SMA200
|0.938
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9798
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9723
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9798
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9562
|Previous Monthly High
|1.005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9495
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9769
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9752
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9729
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9689
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9654
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9803
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9838
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9878
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps to 1.0100 amid broad USD demand
EUR/USD is extending the downside, testing the 1.0100 level. The US dollar remains strongly bid amid strong NFP-led aggressive Fed tightening expectations and a downbeat mood. The European gas crisis is likely to keep the euro pressured.
GBP/USD extends losses towards 1.1900 amid firmer USD, UK politics
GBP/USD is dropping further towards 1.1900, undermined by a broadly firmer US dollar and the UK's leadership uncertainty. Rishi Sunak seems to be leading the Conservative Party succession race. The policy divergence and recession fears will also remain in play ahead of Bailey's testimony.
Gold readies for a descent towards $1,722
Gold Price returns to the red amid unabated US dollar demand. “Sell everything” mode persists, as risk-aversion remains at full steam. XAUUSD sees more downside, with eyes on the $1,722 key support.
Crypto markets await a greener start to the week
Bitcoin price is retracing to a stable support area which suggests a potential rally might be on its way. This development has also pushed Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins down before the recovery bounce appears.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!