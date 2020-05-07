USD/CHF bulls challenge 200-DMA key hurdle, just below 0.9800 mark

USD/CHF continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday.

The prevalent risk-on mood and a pickup in the USD demand remained supportive.

A sustained move beyond the 0.9800 mark needed to confirm a fresh bullish break.

The USD buying interest picked up additional pace during the early North-American session and lifted the USD/CHF pair to over one-week tops, around the 0.9785 region.

A combination of supporting factors assisted the pair to built on its recent bounce from sub-0.9600 levels and continue gaining positive traction for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday.

Thursday's upbeat Chinese trade balance figures fueled speculations that the world's second-largest economy could recover quicker than anticipated from the coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

This, in turn, boosted investors' confidence and the same was evident from a strong rally in the global equity markets, which eventually undermined the Swiss franc's perceived safe-haven demand.

Apart from this, some renewed US dollar buying since the mid-European session – despite a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields – further contributed to the ongoing positive momentum.

Meanwhile, data released this Thursday showed 3.169 million Americans applied for unemployment-related benefits last week, worse than 3 million anticipated, albeit did little to provide any impetus.

The swissy was last seen hovering around the very important 200-day SMA, just below the 0.9800 handle, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the mentioned barrier before confirming a bullish breakout and positioning for a move towards the 0.9855-60 supply zone.

Technical levels to watch