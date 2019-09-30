USD/CHF bulls challenge 200-DMA barrier near mid-0.9900s, over 1-week tops

- The pair manages to regain positive traction despite a subdued USD demand.
- The uptick also seemed rather unaffected by the prevailing cautious mood.
The USD/CHF pair climbed to fresh session tops, around mid-0.9900s during the early European session on Monday, with bulls making a fresh attempt to make it through the very important 200-day SMA.
Following Friday's intraday rejection slide, the pair managed to regain some positive traction at the start of a new trading week - also marking its third day of a positive move in the previous four - and seemed rather unaffected by a subdued US Dollar demand.
Bulls seemed unaffected by subdued USD demand
Despite a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, the greenback failed to attract any meaningful buying interest and remained confined in a narrow trading band as investors still seemed to assess the latest twist in the prolonged US-China trade disputes.
Reports on Friday indicated that the US Administration was looking to restrict capital flows into China and to limit Chinese companies from trading on the US exchanges. The US Treasury officials on Saturday denied any such plans at this time but also did not rule them out.
Meanwhile, the prevalent cautious mood, which tends to benefit traditional safe-haven currencies like the Swiss Franc, did little to hinder the pair's intraday positive momentum, albeit might turn out to be the only factor keeping a lid on any strong follow-through up-move.
Moving ahead, Monday's relatively thin US economic docket - featuring the only release of Chicago PMI - will now be looked upon for some impetus, which coupled with the USD price dynamics might produce short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9949
|Today Daily Change
|0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|0.9909
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9904
|Daily SMA50
|0.9851
|Daily SMA100
|0.9893
|Daily SMA200
|0.9949
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.995
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9897
|Previous Weekly High
|0.995
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9843
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9976
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9917
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.993
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9887
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9866
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9834
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.994
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9972
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9993
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes at low ground ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, set to end the third quarter with a substantial loss. German retail sales rose by 0.5% in August as expected. Inflation figures are eyed.
GBP/USD rising after upbeat GDP and amid chaotic politics
GBP/USD is above 1.23, recovering. Final Q2 GDP was upgraded to 1.3% YoY, better than expected. PM Johnson is under fire for alleged sexual misconduct as the opposition meets to discuss the next steps.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below 108.00 handle
Mixed trade-related headlines benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status and exerted some pressure. Subdued USD demand does little to impress bulls; stronger Chinese data helped limit the downside.
Gold holds weaker below $1500 mark, closer to monthly lows
Gold edged lower through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1490 region.
Forex Today: Trade uncertainty dominates markets, Boris Johnson in new trouble, China recovering
The market's mood has stabilized after a US official denied that the US will limit investor portfolio flows into China and the delisting of Chinese companies from US exchanges. However, the official has said it will not happen "for now."