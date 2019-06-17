USD/CHF: Bulls await a sustained break through parity mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD holds steady near two-week tops and lend some support. 
  • The CHF benefits from the prevalent cautions mood and cap gains.

The USD/CHF pair traded with a mild positive bias on Monday, with bulls awaiting a sustained break through the parity mark.

The pair was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early European session and consolidated last week's strong up-move, further supported by Friday's mostly upbeat US monthly retail sales data.

A combination of negative factors - a subdued US Dollar demand and the prevalent cautious mood, failed to provide any meaningful impetus and led to range-bound price action at the start of a new trading week. 

The greenback failed to capitalize on the previous session's goodish bounce and remained on the defensive as investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the latest FOMC policy update.

Adding to this, fears of a further escalation in the US-China trade tensions continued lending some support to the Swiss Franc's relative safe-haven status and further collaborated towards capping any strong gains.

Moving ahead, Monday's US economic docket - featuring the release of Empire State Manufacturing Index, will be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.

The key focus, however, will remain on the highly anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision, scheduled to be announced on Wednesday, which might help determine the pair's next leg of a directional move. 

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9994
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 0.9987
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9995
Daily SMA50 1.0073
Daily SMA100 1.0038
Daily SMA200 0.9969
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9996
Previous Daily Low 0.9925
Previous Weekly High 0.9996
Previous Weekly Low 0.9885
Previous Monthly High 1.0227
Previous Monthly Low 1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9969
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9952
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9943
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9898
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9872
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0014
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.004
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0085

 

 

EUR/USD rises above 1.1200 amid some USD weakness

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200, recovering some of the losses. Earlier, ECB officials expressed concern about global growth President Draghi speaks later. Tension is rising toward the Fed decision.

GBP/USD falls to the lowest since January

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, the lowest since January. Sterling has been under pressure amid growing uncertainty about Brexit and USD strength.

USD/JPY: wait-and-see continues ahead of Fed

The dollar consolidates its gains against most rival, and scarce data exacerbates the quietness. USD/JPY bullish above 108.90, bearish below 108.10.

Gold recovers early lost ground, back above $1240 level

Gold recovered a major part of its early slide and moved to the top end of its daily trading range, above the $1340 region post-US data.

Gold: Signs of bullish exhaustion ahead of the Fed

Gold's rally seems to have run its course with signs of bullish exhaustion emerging on technical charts ahead of Wednesday's FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) rate decision.

