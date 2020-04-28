USD/CHF: Bullish with next resistance at 0.9786/9803 – Credit Suisse

Strategists at Credit Suisse look for a break above the 200-day average and key highs at 0.9796/9803 to reinforce the bull ‘triangle’ pattern.

Key quotes

“We look for another attempt to tackle the 200-day average and key highs at 0.9796/9803. Although this may continue to prove a tough barrier, we stay biased towards an eventual break higher, to see strength extend to the more important resistance zone at 0.9875/0.9926, which includes 2020 high and downtrend from 2019.”

“Support moves to 0.9748, then 0.9713/06, which should floor the market to keep the risks higher.”