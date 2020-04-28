USD/CHF: Bullish with next resistance at 0.9786/9803 – Credit Suisse

Strategists at Credit Suisse look for a break above the 200-day average and key highs at 0.9796/9803 to reinforce the bull ‘triangle’ pattern.
Key quotes
“We look for another attempt to tackle the 200-day average and key highs at 0.9796/9803. Although this may continue to prove a tough barrier, we stay biased towards an eventual break higher, to see strength extend to the more important resistance zone at 0.9875/0.9926, which includes 2020 high and downtrend from 2019.”
“Support moves to 0.9748, then 0.9713/06, which should floor the market to keep the risks higher.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
