USD/CHF breaks above 0.9400 to reach fresh 11-month highs

- The US dollar extends its rally to 11-month highs at 0.9425.
- A moderate risk appetite and Fed's tightening expectations are underpinning the USD.
- Above 0.9375 the pair aims to 0.9473 – Credit Suisse.
The US dollar found support at 0.9370 earlier today to resume its seven-day rally and break above 0.9400 for the first time since April 2021.
The US dollar picks up with the Fed on focus
The greenback is picking up during the US trading hours, following a weak performance on previous sessions. The positive Wall street opening seems to have spurred some dollar bids with the market awaiting the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting, due on Wednesday.
The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates for the first time in three years, in order to tame soaring inflation levels. These hopes have pushed US treasury bonds to multi-year highs, fuelling demand for the greenback.
Furthermore, a moderate optimism about the possibility of some progress on the Russia – Ukraine peace talks seems to have triggered a cautious optimism. Comments hinting at the possibility of an agreement in the coming weeks have cheered investors, offering support to the USD/CHF.
USD/CHF above 0.9375, next target is 0.9473 – Credit Suisse
The FX Analysis Team at Credit Suisse, confirmation above 0.9375 would increase bulls’ confidence and clear the path towards 0.9473: “Only a sustained break above 0.9367/75 would confirm the recent strength and raise a prospect of a fresh medium-term uptrend emerging clearing the way for strength back to the 0.9473 high of last year and likely higher we think in due course.”
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9414
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|0.9387
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9236
|Daily SMA50
|0.9219
|Daily SMA100
|0.9213
|Daily SMA200
|0.9197
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9387
|Previous Daily Low
|0.932
|Previous Weekly High
|0.935
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9166
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9297
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9362
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9346
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9342
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9298
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9275
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9409
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9432
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9476
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
