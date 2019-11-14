USD/CHF bounces off lows, still in the red below 0.9900 handle

- Growing US-China trade pessimism continued benefitting the CHF’s safe-haven status.
- Sliding US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and added to the selling bias.
- Investors now eye Powell’s second day of testimony, Fedspeaks for a fresh impetus.
The USD/CHF pair maintained its offered bias through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to recover a part of its early lost ground to 1-1/2 week lows.
The pair extended its recent pullback from levels beyond the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed some follow-through selling for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The prevalent risk-off mood continued benefitting traditional safe-haven currencies – including the Swiss franc – and was seen as one of the key factors exerting pressure on the major.
Focus remains on trade developments
Reports that the US-China trade talks have hit a snag on Chinese purchases of US farm products added to the recent pessimism and continued weighing on investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets. The flight to safety was reinforced by a sharp fall in the US Treasury bond yields, which kept the US Dollar bulls on the defensive and further collaborated to the pair's downfall.
The pair touched an intraday low level of 0.9870 but managed to find some support at lower levels after China's customs announced that they will be removing restrictions on the import of poultry meat from the United States, effective immediately.
However, the fact that the decision was already announced after the recent face-to-face trade talks allowed markets to ignore the headlines and thus, warrant some caution before positioning for any further recovery amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.
Moving ahead, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's second day of testimony, followed by scheduled speeches by influential FOMC members might play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and eventually assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9887
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.9892
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9908
|Daily SMA50
|0.9923
|Daily SMA100
|0.9879
|Daily SMA200
|0.9954
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9938
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9883
|Previous Weekly High
|0.998
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9852
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0028
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9837
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9904
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9917
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.987
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9849
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9815
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9925
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9959
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.998
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
