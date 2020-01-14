USD/CHF bears in control, news of US tariffs on Chinese imports supports CHF

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • US/China trade deal could be a disappointment depending on the detail.
  • USD/CHF bears getting set for a break below long term support.

USD/CHF is bleeding as we move through the New York session. The pair has been on the back foot since topping out around 0.9760, shedding around 100 pips, so far. At the time of writing, the pair is trading at 0.9671, a touch off from the lows of the day down at 0.9665 following a rejecting at the 50-hour moving average just below the 0.9713 highs and Asia rejection at the 200-hour moving average. 

The Swiss franc is picking up what could be the start of a mass exodus from risk-on asset classes as trader's nerves set in following expectations that the phase-one deal will be nothing more than a cease-fire accord. The devil will be in the details when announcements are expected to be made around the signing ceremony on the 15th Jan between the US and China. 

US tariffs likely to stay in place, bearish for risk appetite, CHF bullish

The latest chatter came late in the New York day when reports that existing tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods coming into the US are likely to stay in place until after the American presidential election. 

"Any move to reduce them will hinge on Beijing’s compliance with the terms of a phase-one trade accord, people familiar with the matter said,"

Bloomberg News reported.

When coupled with today's slight disappointment in the US Consumer Price Index numbers, which reinforces the Fed neutral policy, it's little wonder that flows are supporting CHF. It would also be prudent to note that CHF net shorts have fallen for five consecutive weeks which could signal a start of a protracted downtrend in USD/CHF should all of those position switch net long CHF, attributing to a downside breakout below the Aug and Dec 2019 support line between 0.9659/64 respectively.

USD/CHF levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9673
Today Daily Change -0.0034
Today Daily Change % -0.35
Today daily open 0.9707
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9748
Daily SMA50 0.9846
Daily SMA100 0.9879
Daily SMA200 0.9915
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9738
Previous Daily Low 0.9694
Previous Weekly High 0.9763
Previous Weekly Low 0.9665
Previous Monthly High 1.0009
Previous Monthly Low 0.9646
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9711
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9721
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9688
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9669
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9644
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9732
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9757
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9776

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stable at around 1.1130, investors on their toes

EUR/USD stable at around 1.1130, investors on their toes

EUR/USD trades at around 1.1130, as market players stand cautious, waiting for details related to US-China phase one trade agreement. the US would not remove tariffs on Chinese imports until after the 2020 presidential election.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances modestly above the 1.3000 level

GBP/USD advances modestly above the 1.3000 level

A weaker dollar and comments from UK PM Johnson underpinned the pair. Johnson said that he considers “very likely” the kingdom will get a “comprehensive trade deal with the EU by year-end.”

GBP/USD News

Crypto market smells money and prepares for take-off

Crypto market smells money and prepares for take-off

The market is not in full-bullish mode yet, but it is clearly going for it. Paradoxically, the best-prepared crypto, Ethereum, is the one that is leaving the most doubts. XRP joins the market momentum and leaves aside the sluggishness.

Read more

Gold recovers modestly toward $1550 on latest US-China trade headlines

Gold recovers modestly toward $1550 on latest US-China trade headlines

The XAU/USD pair spiked to a fresh daily high of $1549 in the last hour amid a negative shift in the market sentiment but quickly erased its gains.

Gold News

USD/JPY struggles to maintain form above 110 the figure, lacking market's conviction

USD/JPY struggles to maintain form above 110 the figure, lacking market's conviction

USD/JPY is currently trading at 110.03 having travelled from a high of 110.21 to a low of 109.88 where demand took the pair back above 110 the figure to 110.11 in early New York.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures