USD/CHF bears approach multi-month low near 0.9000 as US inflation, Fed Minutes loom

- USD/CHF remains pressured towards the lowest levels since June 2021 after falling the most in a week the previous day.
- Broad US Dollar weakness, cautious optimism in the markets keeps Swiss Franc pair on bear’s radar.
- US CPI for March, FOMC Minutes will be eyed closely amid recently mixed Fed talks.
USD/CHF slides to 0.9030 as bears keep the reins for the second consecutive day early Wednesday, after posting the biggest daily fall in a week the previous day. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair cheers the broad US Dollar weakness ahead of the key catalysts while declining towards the 22-month low marked the last week.
US Dollar Index (DXY) snapped a four-day uptrend to drop to 102.15 the previous day, around the same price by the press time, as mixed Federal Reserve (Fed) comments raised doubts on the US central bank’s hawkish moves as the US inflation data and Fed Minutes loom.
That said, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday that the Federal Reserve will continue to look closely at available data to determine what, if any, additional actions they may need to take. Before him, Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of New York President John Williams said that if inflation comes down, we will have to lower rates. Furthermore, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, said on Tuesday that they need to be cautious about raising interest rates after recent development in the banking sector.
It’s worth noting, however, that comments from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) seem to prod the US Dollar as the global lender flags economic fears but supports the fight against inflation. “The International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that lurking financial system vulnerabilities could erupt into a new crisis and slam global growth this year, but urged member countries to keep tightening monetary policy to fight persistently high inflation,” said Reuters.
On Tuesday, the IMF revised down global real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast for 2023 to 2.8% from 2.9% in January's report. "IMF forecasts 2023 US growth at 1.6% vs 1.4% in January; 2024 growth seen at 1.1%,” mentioned Reuters.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed with minor gains and the yields also marked a mild run-up while the CME’s FedWatch Tool signals a 64% chance of a 0.25% Fed rate hike in May versus 72.0% a day before.
Moving forward, USD/CHF may keep cheering the US Dollar weakness with eyes on the multi-month low. However, the pace of the fall may ease ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March and the Minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Monetary Policy Meeting.
Also read: US CPI Preview: US Dollar on the back foot and poised to fall further
Technical analysis
Unless providing a successful break of a five-week-old descending resistance line, around 0.9085, the USD/CHF pair is well set to test the June 2021 low of around 0.8925.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9029
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0066
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.73%
|Today daily open
|0.9095
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9167
|Daily SMA50
|0.9233
|Daily SMA100
|0.9272
|Daily SMA200
|0.9504
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9114
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9037
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9198
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9007
|Previous Monthly High
|0.944
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9072
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9084
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9066
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.905
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9005
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8973
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9127
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9159
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9204
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on 1.1000 as USD selloff continues
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced to fresh multi-month highs near 1.1000 on Wednesday. After the data from the US showed that the annual CPI fell more than expected in March, the US Dollar came under pressure, fueling the pair's rally.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2450 on renewed USD weakness
After having declined toward 1.2400 earlier in the session, GBP/USD has reversed its direction and rose above 1.2450. The US Dollar Index fell sharply with the immediate reaction to the softer-than-expected CPI data from the US, providing a boost to the pair.
Gold retreats from weekly highs, holds comfortably above $2,000
Gold price has lost its traction and erased a large portion of it daily gains after having climbed to a fresh weekly high near $2,030 on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered above 3.4% following the sharp decline seen after US CPI data, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Bitcoin price explodes past $30,500, gains strength with US CPI release
The US Bureau for Labor Statistics (BLS) released CPI data for March. Both CPI YoY, at 5% and CPI MoM at 0.1% came in below market expectations, supporting Bitcoin’s bullish thesis.
First Republic Stock Forecast: Lower headline inflation sends FRC higher
FRC stock has been showing signs of steady accumulation over the past three weeks despite its perceived weakness. FRC stock has gained 7.4% over the past five sessions and is now up 16% since its close on March 20.