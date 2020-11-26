USD/CHF: Attention remains in the recent 0.8983 low – Commerzbank

USD/CHF declines to the lowest since November 09 during Thursday as was last seen trading around 0.9070. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, maintains a neutral to negative stance while the pair trades below the downtrend at 0.9152 and is closely watching the recent 0.8983 low.
Key quotes
“USD/CHF charted an outside day to the downside on Wednesday. The pair remains capped by a four-month downtrend at 0.9152 and while capped here, it is regarded as negative.”
“Attention remains on 0.8983, the recent low. This guards 0.8943 (TD support).”
“Failure at 0.8943 is needed to introduce scope to the 0.8703/.8698 2014 lows.”
“Minor support is seen at the 0.9048/31 September 10 and October troughs.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits new two-month highs closer to 1.1950
EUR/USD has extended its gains, nearing 1.1950. The US dollar is on the back foot as the FOMC Minutes hint to more QE coming and as US jobless claims rose again. Coronavirus headlines and the ECB meeting minutes are eyed.
GBP/USD shrugs off Brexit uncertainty and nears 1.34
GBP/USD is nearing 1.34 amid dollar weakness, shrugging off concerns of a snag in Brexit talks. It is unclear if Chief EU Negotiator Barnier travels to London for further talks.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains above $1810 level, lacks follow-through
A softer tone surrounding the USD assisted gold to gain some traction on Thursday. COVID-19 vaccine optimism might cap the upside for the safe-haven precious metal. Holiday-thinned liquidity warrants some caution before placing fresh directional bets.
US Thanksgiving Wrap: Consumers carry October, November starts to look dicey
A triple dose of US data on Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday confirmed the strength of the consumer recovery even as employment problems again loom from the rising numbers of Covid-19 closures across the country.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!