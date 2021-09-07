USD/CHF attempts to move above 0.9150 amid higher US Treasury yields, Swiss data eyed

- USD/CHF keeps the momentum and stays above 0.9150 in the Asian session.
- US 10-year benchmark Treasury yields a notch higher at 1.32%, its highest level in one week.
- The Swiss Franc gains on its safe-haven appeal, Unemployment data eyed.
USD/CHF whipsaws on Tuesday and sticks near 0.9150 in a quiet session on Tuesday. After testing the high above 0.9160 on Monday, the pair consolidates its movement in a very narrow trade band.
At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9150, up 0.02% for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the greenback against the basket of six major currencies, trades positively above 92.20.
The US 10-year benchmark Treasury yields hold at 1.32% and remained unfazed despite the weaker-than-expected US labor market data. The US Nonfarm payrolls (NFP), which came at 235k against the market expectations of 750k, raised doubts over the economic recovery and about the delay in Fed’s plan to reduce the bond purchase program.
The US stock market remained closed on Monday on account of Labor Day holiday.
As for now, traders turn their attention to the Swiss Inflation data to gauge the market sentiment.
USD/CHF additional levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9149
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.915
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9161
|Daily SMA50
|0.9161
|Daily SMA100
|0.9112
|Daily SMA200
|0.9079
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9169
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9127
|Previous Weekly High
|0.919
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9102
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9242
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9019
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9153
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9143
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9129
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9107
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9087
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.917
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.919
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9212
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
