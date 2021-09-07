USD/CHF attempts to move above 0.9150 amid higher US Treasury yields, Swiss data eyed

  • USD/CHF keeps the momentum and stays above 0.9150 in the Asian session.
  • US 10-year benchmark Treasury yields a notch higher at 1.32%, its highest level in one week.
  • The Swiss Franc gains on its safe-haven appeal, Unemployment data eyed.

USD/CHF whipsaws on Tuesday and sticks near 0.9150 in a quiet session on Tuesday. After testing the high above 0.9160 on Monday, the pair consolidates its movement in a very narrow trade band.

At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9150, up 0.02% for the day.

 The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the greenback against the basket of six major currencies, trades positively above  92.20. 

The US 10-year benchmark Treasury yields hold at 1.32% and remained unfazed despite the weaker-than-expected US labor market data. The US Nonfarm payrolls (NFP), which came at 235k against the market expectations of 750k, raised doubts over the economic recovery and about the delay in Fed’s plan to reduce the bond purchase program.

The US stock market remained closed on Monday on account of Labor Day holiday.

As for now, traders turn their attention to the Swiss Inflation data to gauge the market sentiment.

