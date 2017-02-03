USD/CHF attempting a fresh move towards conquering parity mark

After yesterday's reversal move, the USD/CHF pair regained traction on Thursday and was seen attempting a fresh move towards reclaiming parity mark.

Currently trading around 0.9990 region, the pair has repeatedly failed to conquer 1.00 psychological mark amid lack of follow through greenback buying interest, with the key US Dollar Index confined in a range between 100.00 psychological mark and mid-100.00s.

However, improving investor risk-appetite, as depicted by positive trading sentiment around equity markets is denting the Swiss Franc's safe-haven appeal, helping the pair to erase previous session's reversal move.

From technical perspective, the pair remains confined in a broader trading range between 100-day SMA resistance and support at the very important 200-day SMA. Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a decisive break through this recent trading range before confirming the pair's next leg of directional move.

Next on tap would be the US weekly jobless claims data, which would be looked upon for momentum to lift the pair beyond parity mark and confirm a near-term bullish breakout.

Technical levels to watch

A follow through buying interest above parity mark is likely to lift the pair towards 1.0020-25 horizontal resistance ahead of 1.0045 resistance level (Jan. 30 high). Conversely, reversal from current resistance level and a subsequent weakness below 0.9950 support is likely to accelerate the slide towards 0.9925 horizontal support, en-route 0.9900 round figure mark.