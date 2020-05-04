USD/CHF Asia Price Forecast: Greenback starts the week upbeat vs. Swiss franc

  • USD/CHF starts Monday with a 50-pip boost. 
  • The 0.9670 resistance can be the next hurdle on the upside. 
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
 
USD/CHF is trading below the 100 and 200 SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting a bearish bias. However dollar/swiss is also trading within familiar ranges as the market found some support near April’s lows. 
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
The spot is bouncing from the 0.9600 level however still trading below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The 0.9670 resistance is the next hurdle if bulls want to capitalize on the Monday boost. A failure below the above-mentioned level can lead to a retest of the 0.9600 figure in the medium-term.
 

Additional key levels 

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9636
Today Daily Change 0.0023
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 0.9613
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9695
Daily SMA50 0.9651
Daily SMA100 0.9696
Daily SMA200 0.9792
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.967
Previous Daily Low 0.9589
Previous Weekly High 0.98
Previous Weekly Low 0.9589
Previous Monthly High 0.9803
Previous Monthly Low 0.9595
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.962
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9639
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9578
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9543
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9497
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9659
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9704
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9739

 

 

