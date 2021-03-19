USD/CHF approaches 0.9300 as USD preserves its strength

- USD/CHF is rising for the second straight day on Friday.
- USD stays resilient against its rivals following Thursday's gains.
- 10-year US T-bond yield retreats modestly ahead of American session.
After closing the first three trading days of the week in the negative territory, the USD/CHF pair staged a decisive rebound on Thursday and gained nearly 50 pips. With the greenback staying resilient against its major rivals ahead of the weekend, USD/CHF is edging modestly higher and was last seen rising 0.16% on the day at 92.85.
DXY stays within touching distance of 92.00
On Thursday, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield surged to its highest level in more than a year at 1.75% and gained more than 4% on a daily basis before going into a consolidation phase. Nevertheless, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is clinging to small daily gains at 91.93 and helping USD/CHF stay bullish.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases featured in the US economic docket on Friday and market participants will continue to watch yields closely.
Meanwhile, the 1% decline in the 10-year yield seems to be providing a boost to the market sentiment with the S&P 500 Futures rising 0.25% at the time of press. If Wall Street's main indexes manage to turn north and start the last day of the week on a firm footing, the DXY could struggle to break above 92.00 and limit USD/CHF's upside and vice versa.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9285
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|0.9258
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.919
|Daily SMA50
|0.9025
|Daily SMA100
|0.9002
|Daily SMA200
|0.9112
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9306
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9219
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9376
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9234
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9102
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8871
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9272
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9252
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9217
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9175
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.913
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9303
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9347
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9389
