USD/CHF approaches 0.9300 amid stronger US dollar

- USD/CHF edges higher on Wednesday in the early European trading hours.
- Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar.
- The US dollar pares initial losses and trades above 94.00, US jobs data eyed.
The USD/CHF pair extends the previous day’s gains on Wednesday. After testing the high above 0.9379 on Thursday, the pair failed to preserve the momentum and recorded a fall of more than 100-pips in the past three sessions. At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9296, up 0.19% for the day.
The appreciative move in the greenback keeps USD/CHF on the higher side. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the greenback against the basket of six major currencies, rises above 94.00 with 0.14% gains. Investors await US Job data for a hint on the timing of US Fed policy tightening. Fed already hinted that tapering could begin as soon as November.
In addition to that, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that global economic growth could fall below its July forecast of 6% amid inflationary pressure, China’s debt issue, and divergent economic trends. It is worth noting that, S&P 500 Futures is trading at 4,317.75, down 0.37%.
As for now, traders are bracing for the US ADP Employment change data to gauge the market sentiment.
USD/CHF additional levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9296
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|0.9281
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9255
|Daily SMA50
|0.9186
|Daily SMA100
|0.9146
|Daily SMA200
|0.9117
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9288
|Previous Daily Low
|0.924
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9368
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9244
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9368
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.927
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9259
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9252
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9222
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9204
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9318
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9348
