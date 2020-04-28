USD/CHF again faces rejection near 200-DMA, retreats from 0.9800 mark

  • USD/CHF continued with its struggle to make it through 0.9800 round-figure mark.
  • A dramatic intraday turnaround in the USD prompted some selling around the pair.
  • The set-up still seems tilted in favour of bulls supports prospects for additional gains.

The USD/CHF pair surrendered a major part of its early gains and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-0.9700s.

The pair continued with its struggle to build on its momentum beyond the 0.9800 round-figure mark, or one-month tops, and once again faced rejection near the very important 200-day SMA.

The US dollar failed to capitalize on its intraday positive move, instead witnessed a dramatic turnaround and was seen as the only factor behind the pair's downfall in the last hour or so.

Meanwhile, the latest optimism over the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions and the gradual re-opening of the economies remained supportive of a further improvement in the risk sentiment.

This was evident from a goodish bounce in the global equity markets, which undermined the Swiss franc’s safe-haven demand and might help limit any meaningful downside, at least for now.

Even from a technical perspective, the emergence of some dip-buying near 100-day SMA on Monday reinforced last week’s bullish break through a symmetrical triangle and favours bullish traders.

However, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move, towards the 0.9855-60 supply zone.

Later during the early North American session, the release of the Conference Board’s US Consumer Confidence Index might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some trading impetus.

