- USD/CHF is marching towards the immediate hurdle of 0.9750 on hawkish Fed commentary.
- An improvement in the US JOLTS Job Openings data and Consumer Confidence has supported the DXY.
- Swiss’s Real Retail Sales data is expected to land at 3.3% vs. 1.2% recorded earlier.
The USD/CHF pair is marching towards the immediate hurdle of 0.9750 after a time-based correction to near 0.9726 on Tuesday. The asset has remained in the grip of bulls after a firmer rebound from Friday’s low at 0.9577. In the early Tokyo session, the major is displaying signs of volatility contraction, which is expected to turn into volumes and wider ticks.
The US dollar index (DXY) has turned sideways after a minor correction from Tuesday’s high of 109.11. Broadly, the asset is extremely bullish led by a solid improvement in the US JOLTS Job Openings data, upbeat Consumer Confidence, and hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers.
The JOLTS Job Openings data landed at 11.239M, higher than the expectations of 10.475M and the prior release of 11.04M. This indicates that the labor market is rock solid, which will boost the confidence of the Fed in announcing more rate hikes. Also, the US CB Consumer Confidence improved dramatically to 103.2 vs. 95.3 reported in July.
The commentary from New York Fed Bank President John Williams that interest rates are needed to elevate further above 3.5% to tame the soaring price pressures. This has strengthened the odds of a third consecutive 75 basis points (bps) rate hike by the Fed in its September monetary policy meeting.
Going forward, the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data will be of significant importance. As per the market expectations, the US economy has added 300k in August vs. 528k reported in July. While, the Real Retail Sales data from the Swiss zone will be keenly watched, which is expected to improve dramatically to 3.3% from the prior release of 1.2%. A decent improvement in the economic data indicates an acceleration in the overall demand.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.974
|Today Daily Change
|0.0055
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57
|Today daily open
|0.9685
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9564
|Daily SMA50
|0.962
|Daily SMA100
|0.9666
|Daily SMA200
|0.9452
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9708
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9658
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9692
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9574
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9886
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9502
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9689
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9677
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9659
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9633
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9609
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9709
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9733
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9759
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
