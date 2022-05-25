- USD/CHF is aiming higher amid a recovery in the DXY.
- A preliminary estimate of the ZEW Survey- Expectations shows an outperformance by the economy.
- FOMC minutes and the US Durable Goods Orders will remain the key events to watch out for today.
The USD/CHF pair is displaying a quiet mood by oscillating in a minor range of 0.9606-0.9629 in the early European session. A bullish open drive session has been shown by the asset and is now preparing for an initiative buying action. The pair has rebounded after hitting a low of 0.9587 amid exhaustion in the downtrend.
Earlier, the pair remained in a negative trajectory as the US dollar index (DXY) witnessed a steep fall after an improvement in the risk appetite of the market participants. In today’s session, a minor rebound in the DXY has supported the greenback-dominated currencies. The DXY has attracted bets amid uncertainty over the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes, which will release in the New York session. Apart from that, the US Durable Goods Orders are on the investor’s radar.
The US Census Bureau is expected to report the monthly Durable Goods Orders at 0.6% against the prior print of 1.1%. Also, the core Durable Goods Orders that don’t include defense goods are expected to land at 0% vs. 1.4% reported earlier.
On the Swiss front, investors are eyeing the release of the ZEW Survey- Expectations, which dictates research on the present condition of the business, employment, and other catalysts. A preliminary estimate shows that the ZEW Survey- Expectations could improve to -39.3 against the prior print of -51.6.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.962
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|0.9605
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9832
|Daily SMA50
|0.9557
|Daily SMA100
|0.9391
|Daily SMA200
|0.9302
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.967
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9574
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0064
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9694
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9759
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9221
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9611
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9633
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9562
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.952
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9466
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9658
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9712
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9754
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
