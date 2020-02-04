- Major European equity indexes post decisive gains on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index clings to small gains near 97.90.
- Coming up: ISM-NY Business Conditions Index and IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism.
The USD/CHF pair closed the first day of the week with small gains and continued to push higher toward the 0.9700 mark on Tuesday supported by the upbeat market mood. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.9687, adding 0.32% on a daily basis.
Risk-on flows dominate on Tuesday
Measures taken by Chinese authorities to help the economy shake off the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak seem to be helping the risk sentiment improve. Major European equity indexes are all adding more than 1% on the day and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 3.1%.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which gained 0.5% on Monday on the back of strong Manufacturing PMI figures, is pushing higher to help the bullish momentum remain intact.
Ahead of the ISM-NY Business Conditions Index and the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index data from the US, the DXY is up 0.06% on a daily basis at 97.87.
Investors will be keeping a close eye on Wall Street's performance in the second half of the day and the pair could add to its gains if the risk appetite remains strong during the American trading hours.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9684
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|0.9663
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9693
|Daily SMA50
|0.9773
|Daily SMA100
|0.9849
|Daily SMA200
|0.9883
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9671
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9629
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9768
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9629
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9768
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9613
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9655
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9645
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9638
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9612
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9596
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.968
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9696
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9722
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
