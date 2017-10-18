USD/CHF adds to gains beyond 0.98 mark, pushes through 200-DMA barrier

USD/CHF adds to gains beyond 0.98 mark, pushes through 200-DMA barrierBy Haresh Menghani
The greenback continued strengthening across the board and pushed the USD/CHF pair further beyond the 0.9800 handle.
The pair traded with positive bias for the third consecutive session and has now added around 125-pips from last Friday's dismal US CPI-led swing lows in the 0.9700 neighborhood.
A strong follow through US Dollar buying interest, supported by surging US Treasury bond yields, has been one of the key factors driving the pair higher, back closer to 4-1/2 month tops touched earlier this month.
Meanwhile, the prevalent risk-on environment did little to lend any support to the Swiss Franc's safe-haven appeal and stall the pair's strong up-move to 0.9825 level.
Currently trading marginally above the very important 200-day SMA, for the first time since mid-May, a follow through bullish momentum, led by additional short-covering, now seems a distinct possibility.
• USD/CHF tough resistance seen at 0.9850/85 – Commerzbank
On the economic data front, the US housing market data - housing starts and building permits, might help traders to grab some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
On a sustained momentum beyond 0.9835 level, the pair is likely to dart towards 0.9860 horizontal resistance en-route the 0.9900 handle. On the downside, 0.9800 handle now becomes immediate support to defend, which if broken is likely to accelerate the fall towards 0.9755-50 horizontal support.
