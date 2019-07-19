USD/CHF: 2 month downtrend reasserts dominance – Commerzbank

Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank, explains that for the USD/CHF pair, their view of neutral to negative has been recently rejected by the 2 month downtrend at .9899 today.
Key Quotes
“The market recently failed at its 50% retracement at .9967 and the 200 day ma at .9981. This is tough resistance and we suspect that the market has topped here. We look for further losses to .9695, the 25th June low. Above the 200 moving average lies the mid-June high at 1.0014. Longer term we target .9211/.9188, the 2018 low.”
“Only a close above 1.0014 (high 19th June) would alleviate immediate downside pressure and target 1.0097 and possibly 1.0128 before failure again (November and March highs at 1.0124/28).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the backfoot near 1.1260 as dollar rebounds
Amid broad-based US dollar comeback and below-estimates German PPI data, the EUR/USD pair holds the lower ground near 1.1260 region, awaiting fresh catalysts for the next direction.
GBP/USD off lows, looks to retest 1.2550 ahead of data
Fresh bids emerged near 1.2515 region, allowing a tepid bounce in the GBP/USD pair. The bulls look to regain the 1.2550 barrier amid a broadly firmer US dollar and Brexit anxiety. Focus on UK/ US data.
USD/JPY: Recovery stalls near 107.70, focus on trade, US data
NY Fed disavowed President Williams’ comments, USD and US rates bounce. Trade/ geopolitical worries, Fed easing bets to keep gains capped. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment data eyed amid risk-on.
Gold: Looking to retest key support before capitalizing on continuation breakout
Gold is currently trading at $1,443 per Oz, having hit a fresh 2019 high of $1,452. The yellow metal is trimming gains, possibly due to overbought conditions reported by the hourly and 4-hour chart indicators.
Forex Today: USD bulls rescued by NY Fed while Gold takes a breather
US dollar index offered reprieve by the NY Fed’s clarification on President Willian’s comments. Gold consolidates the rally to 2019 highs. All eyes on trade and geopolitical developments.