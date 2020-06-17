- US dollar rebound from 1.3511 has been capped at 1.3595.
- The dollar picked up on risk aversion but it was unable to break above range top at 1.3600.
- USD/CAD: break of 1.3485 will drive the pair towards 1.3331 – Credit Suisse
The greenback extended its rebound from session lows at 1.3511 with the market on a risk-off mood amid growing fears of a second COVID-19 wave and the bleak macroeconomic outlook depicted by FED’s Powell. The pair, however, has been capped again in the vicinity of 1.3600 and remains trading without direction within a 100-pip range above 1.3500.
The pair remains trapped within a 100-pip range
The US dollar has traded firmer on Wednesday with market sentiment weighed by news reporting increases of coronavirus infections in Texas and Florida, while in China, the authorities have reintroduced travel restrictions in Beijing after a new virus outbreak.
Beyond that Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell increased concerns further, warning that a full US economic recovery is unlikely until the public is confident that the disease is contained. This uncertainty confirms the Bank’s commitment to maintaining its monetary policy support.
On the macroeconomic front, the market has ignored Canadian inflation figures which showed a further contraction in consumer inflation in May. The year on year CPI contracted at a 0.4% pace, following a 0.2% contraction in April while the Core CPI increased 0.7% year on year, well, below the 1.4% rise expected.
USD/CAD: break of 1.3485 will drive the pair towards 1.3331 – Credit Suisse
FX analysts at Credit Suisse see the pair likely to break the current consolidation phase lower, and point out to key support at 1.3485, “USD/CAD is slowly grinding lower, in line with the large bearish ‘descending triangle’ continuation pattern that is still in place. We expect this path to continue and see scope for further weakness, with support initially at 1.3505, then 1.3482/75. Removal of here would see the small base negated and a fresh attempt at 1.3398, then 1.3365/57, ahead of the ‘neckline’."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD nears 1.25 amid coronavirus, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.25, falling amid concerns about a slow return to normal in the US and the UK, as well as the Brexit deadlock. UK inflation met expectations with 0.5% in May.
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.12 amid US coronavirus worries
EUR/USD is trading down, closer to 1.12. The safe-haven dollar is rising as Florida and Texas reported accelerating coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Tensions between India and China, as well as in the Korean peninsula are elevated.
Gold: Moves back closer to session tops, just below $1725 level
Gold has managed to recover a major part of the early lost ground to the $1712 area and has now moved well within the striking distance of daily tops.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD holding two crucial trendlines, ready for another go at $10,000
Bitcoin is in a daily downtrend and is not seeing a lot of action today on June 17. The lowest point today was $9,359 and the high was $9,559. Bitcoin bulls are still not worried in the long-term as most fundamentals are positive.
Coronavirus update: Beijing orders no residents to leave the city, tightens lockdown
Risk is getting knocked down in Asia, as Beijing announces tightening of lockdown measures, in response to containing the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the city. The Chinese capital has ordered no residents to leave the city.