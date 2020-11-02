USD/CAD’s reversal from 1.3390 extends to levels nearing 1.3200

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • USD/CAD accelerates its downtrend to 1.3230 lows.
  • The Canadian dollar appreciates as oil prices bounce up.
  • USD/CAD: loonie’s underperformance set to continue - MUFG.

The US dollar is falling sharply against its Canadian counterpart on Monday, accelerating its reversal from last week’s top near 1.3400 reaching intra-day lows at 1.3230 so far.

Canadian dollar appreciates as oil prices bounce up

The loonie has been unfazed by the broad-based US dollar strength with the USD/CAD depreciating for the second consecutive day. The 2% rebound on oil prices and the unwinding of dollar-long positions ahead of the US election day are weighing on the USD.

Beyond that, market sentiment has improved somewhat on Monday after the strong risk aversion sentiment seen last week. The main equity indexes are posting substantial advances and oil prices have appreciated more than $2, as the positive Chinese factory data and US manufacturing activity have offset concerns about the coronavirus spread.

On a somewhat longer perspective, however, crude prices remain at one-month lows after having depreciated more than 10% over the last two weeks amid fears that the second wave of lockdowns will sink global demand. This is expected to be a burden for the Canadian dollar.

USD/CAD: loonie’s underperformance set to continue - MUFG

The FX Analysis Team at MUFG, however, remains bearish on the CAD: “Year-to-date and half-year-to-date CAD is the 2nd worst performing G10 currency. As we have stated here before, the aggressive stance of the BoC is a reason for us to expect CAD to continue to underperform in the G10 space. The expansion of the BoC’s balance sheet since the COVID crisis began amounts to 20% of GDP, compared to 14% for the Fed in the US and around 17% for the ECB.”

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3232
Today Daily Change -0.0087
Today Daily Change % -0.65
Today daily open 1.3319
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3202
Daily SMA50 1.3207
Daily SMA100 1.3331
Daily SMA200 1.3546
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3348
Previous Daily Low 1.328
Previous Weekly High 1.339
Previous Weekly Low 1.3125
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3306
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3322
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3283
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3248
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3216
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3351
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3383
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3419

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

