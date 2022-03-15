USD/CAD’s reversal from 1.2870 extends to 1.2780 lows

- US dollar pulls back to 1.2780 from 1.2870 highs.
- The Canadian dollar appreciated favored by a brighter market mood.
- USD/CAD is now testing trendline support at 1.2780.
The US dollar’s recovery from last Friday’s lows sub-1.2700 has found resistance at 1.2870 highs earlier today. The pair has dropped about 0.7% over the European and US sessions, to hit intra-day highs at 1.2780 so far.
The loses ground as risk sentiment improves
The USD has lost ground on Tuesday, with the lonie favored by the moderate market sentiment improvement. Investors’ hopes of seeing some progress in the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have lifted the market mood, buoying the Canadian dollar in spite of the sharp decline in oil prices.
Marker sentiment, however, has been shattered during the US session after Russia’s President, Putin, affirmed that the Ukrainians are not being serious to find a mutually acceptable solution. These comments supported the US dollar, which seems to have firmed up to tick up to levels near 1.2800.
USD/CAD: testing support trendline at 1.2780
The hourly chart shows the pair attempting to bounce at short-term trendline support, from March 11 lows at 1.2695.
A confirmed breach of that level would increase bearish pressure on the US dollar, pushing the pair towards 1.2730 intra-day level before testing the support area at 1.2680/95 (March 4, 7, and 11 lows).
On the upside above 1.2800, the pair might find resistance at 1.2840 (March 10 high) and intra-day high at 1.2870.
USD/CAD hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2792
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|1.2824
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2748
|Daily SMA50
|1.269
|Daily SMA100
|1.2675
|Daily SMA200
|1.2596
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2827
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2729
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2901
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2686
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2878
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2789
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2766
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.276
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2695
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2662
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2858
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2891
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2955
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
