USD/CAD will see a return back to a 1.25-1.30 trading range during the back end of this year – SocGen

Economists at Société Générale analyze CAD outlook and expect the USD/CAD pair to tick down below the 1.30 level.
Slow gains as Fed turn approaches
The peak level of US-Canadian relative rates is now probably in the rear-view mirror for the rest of the current economic cycle, and that should support the CAD from now on.
We’re unlikely to see a rapid move from here given that there is a possibility that the Fed tightens a little more (the Bank of Canada seems very likely to raise rates at least one more time), but we think we have seen the peak in USD/CAD and will see a return back to a 1.25-1.30 trading range during the back end of this year.
There is uncertainty about the impact on the Canadian economy of this spring/summer’s wildfires, and success in getting inflation down in Canada will translate into reduced urgency about further policy tightening, but that means the pace and extent of the downtrend in USD/CAD is likely to be slow rather than suggesting levels below USD/CAD 1.30 can’t be sustained.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0900 ahead of US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a narrow range near 1.0900 in the early American session. The US Dollar is underpinned by the safe-haven demand on renewed US-China trade issues, which is keeping investors on the edge. The pair awaits US data and Fed Minutes for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD stays above 1.2700 in choppy day
GBP/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.2700 on Wednesday as investors continue to search for the next catalyst. Markets keep a close eye on developments surrounding US-China tensions, while waiting for the Fed to release the minutes of the June policy meeting.
Gold extends recovery, trades above $1,930
Gold price continued to edge higher in the early American session and touched a fresh daily top above $1,930. The US Dollar struggles to gather strength despite the cautious market stance, allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground ahead of FOMC Minutes.
Bitcoin price stalls at $31,500, putting short-term BTC trader gains in jeopardy
Bitcoin price has been trading in a tight range for nearly two weeks now with no signs of resolution. But a closer look at the price action reveals a potential distribution pattern that could trigger a sharp correction soon.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Recap: DJIA still angling toward 35,500 ahead of FOMC minutes
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rebounded about 2% last week on positive economic data, with gains extending into Monday in a thinly traded session ahead of the holiday.