USD/CAD: Wednesday’s Doji, firmer USD direct bulls to 1.2700 despite higher oil prices

- USD/CAD extends the previous day’s rebound from three-week high.
- Oil prices benefit from geopolitical fears, mixed concerns over Omicron.
- BOC left monetary policy unchanged, as expected, but teased rate hike in early 2022.
- BOC’s Gravelle, US Jobless Claims eyed, risk catalysts are more important.
USD/CAD keeps the post-BOC recovery around 1.2670, up 0.13% intraday, while heading into Thursday’s European session.
The loonie pair dropped to the lowest levels since November 19 the previous day before bouncing off 1.2607, which in turn portrays bullish Doji and keeps the buyers hopeful. Also favoring the upside momentum is the latest US dollar strength amid mixed concerns over the South African South Africa-linked COVID-19 strain, dubbed as Omicron, as well as the Fed rate hike.
The Bank of Canada (BOC) matched wide market forecasts while leaving the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.25%. However, BOC reiterated its bullish bias but couldn’t tame the USD/CAD upside. “The BoC repeated that it sees slack being absorbed sometime in the middle quarters of 2022,” per Reuters.
Following that, doubts over the transmissibility of Omicron and fresh lockdowns in Germany, France and the UK challenged the market sentiment and underpinned the US dollar’s safe-haven demand. Also adding to the risk-off mood were US-China tussles, talks over Iran diplomacy and increased calls of the Fed’s sooner rate hike.
Additionally, a four-day rebound of the US inflation expectations ahead of Friday’s key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) joins Reuters’ poll favoring the sooner Fed rate hike, to propel the US Treasury yields and the US dollar.
Amid these plays, US 10-year Treasury yields stay firmer around the week’s high near 1.51% while stock futures print mild losses at the latest. It should be noted that the WTI Crude Oil prices rise for the fourth consecutive day amid geopolitical tensions surrounding US-China, Washington-Russia and America-Iran.
Although the fresh risk-aversion wave favors USD/CAD bulls, the pair traders should wait for comments from BOC Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle and US Jobless Claims for clear direction. Above all, Friday’s US inflation data are crucial to watch.
Technical analysis
A bullish Doji around multi-day low keeps USD/CAD buyers hopeful to conquer the 1.2700 threshold. However, further advances will be challenged around 1.2850. On the contrary, the 200-DMA and ascending trend line from late October, near 1.2580-75, offers a tough nut to crack for the pair bears.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2667
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|1.265
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.268
|Daily SMA50
|1.2539
|Daily SMA100
|1.258
|Daily SMA200
|1.2477
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2666
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2608
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2846
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2713
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2837
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2352
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2644
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.263
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2617
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2582
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2558
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2676
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2701
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2735
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.1300 as Omicron, inflation concerns loom
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1350, consolidating the biggest daily jump in fortnight. The US dollar pauses its rebound amid cautious optimism. Omicron, US-China woes keep investors on the edge, Rising US inflation expectations underpin the yields. US jobless claims, Omicron updates closely eyed.
GBP/USD trades with modest gains above 1.3200 mark, lacks follow-through
GBP/USD is trading flat above 1.3200, struggling to capitalize on the overnight goodish rebound from a one-year low. Fresh COVID-19 jitters pushed back BoE rate hike expectations and undermined the pound. Resurgent USD demand further stalled aggressive bullish bets.
Gold traders seem non-committed below 200/100-DMA, US CPI awaited Premium
Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday and touched a one-week high, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move and faced rejection near the very important 200-day SMA. Investors seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the key US consumer inflation data.
Why MATIC price could soon see a meteoric rise toward the round level of $4
MATIC price appears to be ready for a major upswing toward $3.84 as Polygon presented a bullish chart pattern on the daily chart. The governing technical pattern suggests that the layer-2 token is preparing for a 62% climb.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?