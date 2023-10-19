USD/CAD: Weakness back though the 1.37 area may extend towards 1.3650/1.3660 – Scotiabank

CAD slipped through 1.37 against the USD. Economists at Scotiabank analyze USD/CAD outlook.
Daily close above 1.3710 will keep near-term focus on a bit more topside movement
Spot gains above resistance at 1.3700/1.3710 are USD-supportive on the face of it but the USD is dropping back from early session highs and the short-term pattern of trade suggests the risk of a bit more USD drift in the short run.
Weakness back though the figure area may extend towards 1.3650/1.3660.
A daily close above 1.3710 will keep near-term focus on a bit more topside movement, potentially towards 1.3775.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0550 ahead of Powell speech
EUR/USD fluctuates in a narrow channel at around 1.0550 in the European session on Thursday. The risk-averse market environment doesn't allow the pair to gain traction as markets await US data releases and Fed Chairman Powell's speech.
GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.2100, awaits Powell
GBP/USD is trading on a slippery slope near 1.2100 in the European session on Thursday. The US Dollar attracts safe-haven demand amid simmering Middle East tension, weighing negatively on the pair. All eyes remain on Fed Chair Powell's speech.
Gold price lacks bullish conviction amid a further rise in US bond yields, ahead of Powell
Gold price gained strong positive traction on Wednesday and shot to its highest level since early August above $1,960 in the wake of the risk of an escalation in the Middle East conflict. Early Thursday, XAU/USD consolidates its gains near $1,950.
SEC Chief Gensler acknowledges consideration of Bitcoin ETF proposals
SEC Chairman Gensler acknowledged that the SEC is evaluating multiple exchange product filings related to BTC, the first time since the false spot Bitcoin approval reports shook the market.
Risk sentiment remains sour
Fed Powell will discuss economic outlook at the Economic Club of New York today. With the FOMC's blackout period starting on Saturday, this will be a key opportunity to guide the market ahead of the November meeting.